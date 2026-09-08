Jake Appleman

Joined December 2025 | 9 posts
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Latest Stories

Rodri lifts the World Cup trophy after Spain's 1-0 victory over Argentina in the finals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Best FIFA World Cup Finals Since 1986, Ranked

Where does Spain's comprehensive win over Argentina rank amongst the best World Cup Finals of the last 40 years?

Jake Appleman59 days ago
Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Thierry Henry celebrate scoring goals.

Zlatan Ibrahimović vs Thierry Henry: Ultimate Striker Showdown

Fox Sports analysts Zlatan Ibrahimović and Thierry Henry were once two of the greatest strikes of all time. But who was better? A breakdown.

Jake Appleman73 days ago
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo sit for portraits prior to the 2026 World Cup.

Messi Vs. Ronaldo: The Ultimate GOAT Debate

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have dominated soccer for over twenty years and six World Cups. But who is the greatest of all time?

Jake Appleman93 days ago
Norwegian striker Erling Haaland lines up for the national anthem before a World Cup qualifying match between Norway and Hungary.

Erling Haaland: The Manchester City Striker Turns His Attention to the 2026 World Cup

Having already conquered Europe, the Norwegian superstar discusses the 2026 World Cup, his future at Manchester City, and his advice for the next generation.

Jake Appleman154 days ago
Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III and Sam Darnold celebrate the Seahawks 29-13 win over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX.

Every Super Bowl of the 21st Century, Ranked (Updated)

Where does the Seattle Seahawks' 29-13 win over the New England Patriots rank amongst the best Super Bowls of the 21st century?

Jake Appleman221 days ago
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Quarterbacks Lamar Jackson, Tom Brady, Steve Young, Aaron Rodgers, and Dan Marino celebrate touchdowns.

The 25 Best NFL Quarterbacks of All Time, Ranked

Brady. Mahomes. Marino. Who’s the best QB in the Super Bowl era? The definitive GOAT quarterback list is here.

Jake Appleman224 days ago
Shohei Ohtani, Canelo and Crawford, Desire Doue, and Luka Doncic

The 25 Biggest Sports Moments of 2025

Luka, LeBron, Ohtani, and. . . Trump helped make 2025 one of the most memorable years in sports

Jake Appleman272 days ago
The Pacers mob Tyrese Haliburton after he sends Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals into overtime.

The 10 Biggest NBA Moments of 2025

Luka Dončić, SGA, and Tyrese Haliburton made 2025 a year to remember in the NBA.

Jake Appleman275 days ago
Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring a goal for France.

Top Ten Golden Boot Contenders at the 2026 World Cup

Messi, Mbappe, and Ronaldo are among the favorites to capture the Golden Boot at next summer’s World Cup.

Jake Appleman287 days ago

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