Jake Appleman
Latest Stories
Best FIFA World Cup Finals Since 1986, Ranked
Where does Spain's comprehensive win over Argentina rank amongst the best World Cup Finals of the last 40 years?
Zlatan Ibrahimović vs Thierry Henry: Ultimate Striker Showdown
Fox Sports analysts Zlatan Ibrahimović and Thierry Henry were once two of the greatest strikes of all time. But who was better? A breakdown.
Messi Vs. Ronaldo: The Ultimate GOAT Debate
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have dominated soccer for over twenty years and six World Cups. But who is the greatest of all time?
Erling Haaland: The Manchester City Striker Turns His Attention to the 2026 World Cup
Having already conquered Europe, the Norwegian superstar discusses the 2026 World Cup, his future at Manchester City, and his advice for the next generation.
Every Super Bowl of the 21st Century, Ranked (Updated)
Where does the Seattle Seahawks' 29-13 win over the New England Patriots rank amongst the best Super Bowls of the 21st century?
The 25 Best NFL Quarterbacks of All Time, Ranked
Brady. Mahomes. Marino. Who’s the best QB in the Super Bowl era? The definitive GOAT quarterback list is here.
The 25 Biggest Sports Moments of 2025
Luka, LeBron, Ohtani, and. . . Trump helped make 2025 one of the most memorable years in sports
The 10 Biggest NBA Moments of 2025
Luka Dončić, SGA, and Tyrese Haliburton made 2025 a year to remember in the NBA.
Top Ten Golden Boot Contenders at the 2026 World Cup
Messi, Mbappe, and Ronaldo are among the favorites to capture the Golden Boot at next summer’s World Cup.