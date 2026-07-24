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The Los Angeles Lakers are rumored to be discussing a deal involving star point guard Russell Westbrook as the NBA trade deadline draws near.Jose Martinez
What are the Brooklyn Nets going to do with Kyrie Irving? Could they actually trade him? And if so, what might a deal look like? We broke it down.Adam Caparell
Even if this report that the star point guard wants to be traded to the 76ers is indeed unfounded, it is fair to ask what both Lowry and the Raptors want.Vivek Jacob
He reportedly already texted his teammates to say goodbye.Sajae Elder