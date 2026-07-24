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Sports

Pascal Siakam Might Be The Next Raptor To Leave As Trade Rumours Intensify

Several teams keep inquiring about Siakam's availability, according to reports.

Louis Pavlakos1116 days ago
LeBron James and Kyrie Irving
Sports

Lakers Reportedly Have 'Significant Concerns' About Trading for Kyrie Irving

The Los Angeles Lakers, who previously expressed interest about trading for Kyrie Irving, now have significant concerns about landing the Nets point guard.

Brad Callas1356 days ago
OKC player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Sports

Raptors Reportedly "Monitoring" Availability of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

According to TSN’s Josh Lewenberg, the Raptors have been closely “monitoring” the availability of Canadian guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the OKC Thunder.

Louis Pavlakos1396 days ago
Kevin Durant during the 2022 NBA Playoffs
Sports

Kevin Durant Appears to Respond to Report Suggesting He'd Rather Retire Than Play for Nets: 'Comical' (UPDATE)

“I know most people will believe unnamed sources over me but if it’s anyone out there that’ll listen, I don’t plan on retiring anytime soon,” Durant wrote.

Brad Callas1440 days ago
Jaylen Brown and Kevin Durant in the 2022 NBA Playoffs
Sports

Jaylen Brown Appears to React to Report That Celtics Offered to Trade Him for Kevin Durant

Nearly a month after Kevin Durant’s trade request sent the NBA offseason into a frenzy, the Boston Celtics have emerged as a team that could acquire the star.

Brad Callas1461 days ago
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Scottie Barnes #4 of the Toronto Raptors looks on in a break run play against the Indiana Pacers
Sports

Scottie Barnes Reacts to Report That Raptors Won't Trade Him for Kevin Durant

Toronto Raptors' forward Scottie Barnes had a priceless reaction to reports that he is off the table in Kevin Durant trade talks with the Raptors.

Bianca Thompson1473 days ago
damian lillard fires back twitter
Sports

Damian Lillard Shoots Down Report Calling Him ‘Frustrated’ With Team’s Play Amid ‘Tension’ With Chauncey Billups

Damian Lillard responded to a report that he has “grown frustrated” with the Blazers, who have not lived up to expectations early in the season.

Brad Callas1692 days ago
kyrie kd
Sports

Stephen A. Smith Clarifies Report About Kevin Durant Nixing Kyrie Irving Trade for Ben Simmons

Stephen A. Smith revealed on Wednesday that Kevin Durant stopped Brooklyn Nets GM Sean Marks from trading Kyrie Irving for Ben Simmons this offseason.

Brad Callas1767 days ago
pascal siakam warmup
Sports

Pascal Siakam Talks Trade Rumours and Receiving Online Hate

In a new interview, the Raptors forward opens up about being the subject of trade rumours and receiving racist and hateful comments from so-called fans online.

Alex Nino Gheciu1773 days ago
lebron giannis
Sports

Giannis Name-Dropping LeBron and Kobe in New Interview Has Fans Speculating About Him Going to Lakers

Giannis Antetokounmpo praised LeBron James and Kobe Bryant in a new interview, leading to speculation that he might one day join the Los Angeles Lakers.

Alex Galbraith2062 days ago
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Carlos Dunlap looks on during the game against the Miami Dolphins.
Sports

Bengals' Carlos Dunlap Puts Home Up for Sale on Twitter Amid Trade Rumors (UPDATE)

Bengals defensive end Carlos Dunlap listed his home on Twitter, confirming his desire to get out of Cincinnati.

Jose Martinez2099 days ago
Wide receiver Julian Edelman #11 of the New England Patriots
Sports

Julian Edelman Gets Into Heated Twitter Exchange with FS1's Nick Wright

Julian Edelman isn't fond of anyone thinking that the Pats should ship him away to begin their rebuilding process.

Xavier Hamilton2295 days ago
Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots
Sports

Michael Irvin Clarifies Comments About Cowboys Trading Dak Prescott to Sign Tom Brady

Michael Irvin said "some very significant people" were discussing the Cowboys upheaval.

Xavier Hamilton2358 days ago
Kyle Kuzma #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers
Sports

Former Lakers Assistant Coach Brian Shaw Thinks Lakers Will Trade Kyle Kuzma

Kuzma's time in Los Angeles might be coming to an end.

Xavier Hamilton2391 days ago
Dion Waiters #11 of the Miami Heat
Sports

Heat Suspend Dion Waiters for Calling Out Sick and Posting Picture of Himself on Boat

Waiters allegedly channeled his inner Ferris Bueller and the front office wasn't amused.

Xavier Hamilton2413 days ago
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