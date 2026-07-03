Rumors

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Omar Apollo/Instagram BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Omar Apollo attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 16: Steve Lacy attends the Gucci 2027 Cruise Collection Show at Times Square on May 16, 2026 in New York City.
Music

Omar Apollo and Steve Lacy Embrace in New Photo: 'Hoes Mad'

The pop musicians teased each other on Instagram after posting a photo of themselves canoodling.

Jaelani Turner-Williams8 days ago
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 13
Pop Culture

Tracee Ellis Ross Says She Is 'Not Pregnant,' Jokes She Doesn't Know How to 'Get the Preggers'

The rumor appears to stem from a fake post that showed Ross displaying a positive pregnancy test.

Abel Shifferaw22 days ago
Split image. Left: BIGBANG's Daesung performing in a studded leather jacket. Right: KARA's Youngji with long orange hair smiling in a white blouse at an event.
Music

BIGBANG’s Daesung and KARA’s Hur Youngji Aren't Dating, Agency Says

Speculation about the two K-pop icons spread after they were seen together at a recent concert.

Alex Ocho23 days ago
Tyler, the Creator, wearing a furry hat, large glasses, and a beige coat, with a gold ring and necklace, standing in front of a Netflix backdrop at the 32nd Annual Actor Awards.
Music

Tyler, The Creator Denies Speculation He's About to Launch New Era: 'Do Not Get Stuck on This Idea'

The follow-up to 'Don't Tap the Glass' doesn't appear to be on the way anytime soon.

Joe Price31 days ago
Fenix Flexin performs during "Today Was a Good Day!" at Stockton Arena.
Music

Fenix Flexin Shuts Down Claims That "Rubberz" Was Made Using AI

Many people are certain that AI played a part in the creation of Fenix Flexin's song "Rubberz," but the rapper is trying to dispel that rumor.

Jose Martinez36 days ago
Advertisement
Billy Bob Thornton Shuts Down 'Landman' Season 3 Rumors 'Crap'
Pop Culture

Billy Bob Thornton Addresses Rumors About Tommy Norris’ Fate on ‘Landman’

The Oscar winner says Taylor Sheridan will likely let Tommy ‘hang around’ as ‘Landman’ heads toward Season 3.

Bernadette Giacomazzo38 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 01: (L-R) Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein attend the Office Romance Speed Dating Event at Convene on June 01, 2026 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Jennifer Lopez Says She and Brett Goldstein Are ‘Not Dating’ Despite Recent Speculation

Jennifer Lopez was rumored to be dating her 'Office Romance' co-star before they shut down the speculation.

Jaelani Turner-Williams44 days ago
MAL attends the New Rory and MAL Show featuring 2 Chainz at Astor Club.
Music

Mal Denies Tasha K's Claim That Jay-Z Kicked Him and Rory Out of Roots Picnic: 'I Was Home'

Mal had a solid alibi for where he was the night of the performance.

Jose Martinez45 days ago
Cardi B performing on stage, wearing a striking red outfit with layered textures and bold makeup, with blonde and dark hair.
Music

Cardi B Shuts Down Rumor She’s Selling Her Birkin Bags on Poshmark: ‘I'm Soo Confused'

A user on X alleged the rapper is selling off her luxury bags after falsely claiming her recent tour "made no profits."

Alex Ocho51 days ago
Alix Earle at the Gucci 2027 Cruise Collection Show on May 16, 2026 in New York, New York. NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 16: Tom Brady attends Gucci Mansion on May 16, 2026 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Alix Earle Says She Prefers Dating Older Men: ‘I Want Someone to Take Care of Me’

Alix Earle has been linked to Tom Brady in recent months.

Jaelani Turner-Williams53 days ago
Advertisement
Shannon Sharpe Rumored to be Returning to ESPN
Sports

Shannon Sharpe ESPN Return Rumors Heat Up After Skip Bayless Reunion

Skip and Stephen A. are reuniting on 'First Take' — now fans are wondering if Shannon Sharpe could be the next bombshell ESPN brings back on air.

Bernadette Giacomazzo69 days ago
Playboi Carti wearing sunglasses and a hat sings on stage with a blue-lit background.
Music

Playboi Carti’s Rumored Ex-Girfriend Shares Cryptic Post: ‘I Don't Understand WTF You Want’

On her Instagram Stories, she also shared a photo that showed Carti with a lollipop.

Joe Price73 days ago
Beyoncé wearing a black cowboy hat, smiling in a crowd, with long blonde hair and a beaded necklace.
Music

Beyoncé's Publicist Shoots Down Speculation 'Act III' Will Start at Met Gala

Fans are anticipating the arrival of Beyoncé's follow-up to 2024's country-inspired 'Cowboy Carter.'

Joe Price80 days ago
Lexi Brown in a Seattle Storm jersey and Klay Thompson in a Dallas jersey are shown side by side.
Sports

Lexie Brown Shuts Down Speculation Linking Her to Klay Thompson Amid Megan Thee Stallion Breakup

Lexie Brown shut down speculation she was somehow responsible for Klay Thompson breaking up with Megan Thee Stallion.

Mark Elibert81 days ago
(L-R) Waka Flocka Flame and Gucci Mane.
Music

Waka Flocka Flame Shuts Down Claims He Dissed Gucci Mane: 'Y'all Reaching'

It comes after a fan thought Waka took a shot at Guwop during a performance of "Hard in da Paint" in Atlanta.

tara mahadevan97 days ago
Advertisement
Bhad Bhabie attends Bhabie City Hosted By Bhad Bhabie at Magic City on March 27, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Pop Culture

Bhad Bhabie Fires Back at Speculation She's Lying About Cancer Diagnosis

The 23-year-old rapper and content creator revealed that she's paying $5000 a month for medication.

Joe Price100 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App