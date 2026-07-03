Rumours

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travis scott denies cheating on kylie
Music

Travis Scott Seemingly Denies Cheating Rumors: 'I Pray God Blocks Out All Evil'

Travis Scott seemingly denies rumors (and a picture) that allege he's cheating.

Gavin Evans2783 days ago
Anna Wintour
Style

Condé Nast CEO Addresses Rumors About Anna Wintour's 'Vogue' Exit

Bob Sauerberg refuted the claims via Twitter on Tuesday, just a day after it was reported that Beyoncé would helm the magazine's September cover.

Joshua Espinoza2908 days ago
Nintendo Switch
Pop Culture

Rumored Pokémon Title for Nintendo Switch Will Have Two Versions

Fans are desperate for any and all news about the next Pokémon game for the Nintendo Switch. If rumors are right, there'll be two editions in classic Pokémon tradition.

Marco Margaritoff2985 days ago
Rumours (credit: Max Barnett)
Music

Premiere: London-Based Trio Rumours Take You On A Journey With New Single "The Traveller"

2018 is setting up to be an exciting one for Rumours.

Aaron Bishop3018 days ago
The Weeknd performs onstage during 105.1s Powerhouse 2017 at the Barclays Center.
Music

The Weeknd Went Viral by Tweeting a Question Mark

Fans speculated the tweet could've possibly been a nod to XXXTentacion's new album.

Omar Burgess3043 days ago
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Kendall Jenner
Pop Culture

Kendall Jenner Responds to Rumors About Her Sexuality

"I’m not gay. I would never hide something like that."

Sajae Elder3047 days ago
Music

Premiere: Electronic Pop Trio Rumours Share "So Bad" From Debut EP 'Shapes'

Dueling vocals with deep electro grooves

James Keith3703 days ago

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