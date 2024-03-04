Anthony 'Top Dawg' Tiffith Honored With Watts Street Named After Him

Anthony "Top Dawg" Tiffith was honored Saturday with a street in his hometown named after him.

An insersection in Watts, located at Imperial Highway and Central Avenue, is now known as Anthony Tiffith T.D.E. Music Square. Top Dawg grew up nearby in the Nickerson Gardens public housing complex.

“Growing up in the projects, it was tough," Top Dawg said while being presented with the honor, per HipHopDX. "You know, we went through a lot of things, but the goal was to come back, build and teach. I never thought I'd be standing here in the City Council getting this intersection named after me. Never in my wildest dreams, and I appreciate it.”