Anthony 'Top Dawg' Tiffith Honored With Watts Street Named After Him

Anthony "Top Dawg" Tiffith was honored Saturday with a street in his hometown named after him.
An insersection in Watts, located at Imperial Highway and Central Avenue, is now known as Anthony Tiffith T.D.E. Music Square. Top Dawg grew up nearby in the Nickerson Gardens public housing complex.
“Growing up in the projects, it was tough," Top Dawg said while being presented with the honor, per HipHopDX. "You know, we went through a lot of things, but the goal was to come back, build and teach. I never thought I'd be standing here in the City Council getting this intersection named after me. Never in my wildest dreams, and I appreciate it.”
City Councilman Tim McOsker, whose 15th District includes Watts, celebrated Top Dawg with an Instagram post on Saturday.
“As the founder of TDE, Top Dawg has had a transformative impact on our beloved community of Watts," McOsker wrote alongside a series of pictures of Top Dawg at Saturday's ceremony. "Raised in the Nickerson Gardens housing development, his commitment to uplifting local talent and fostering a sense of pride within our beloved Watts has been a beacon of hope.”
He added: “Top Dawg is a great example of somebody who comes from community and has created for himself an opportunity to become such a significant figure beyond the limits of our beloved Watts — but doesn’t forget where he comes from. And he does that by making sure he’s in Watts, uplifting folks.”
In another post, McOsker praised Top Dawg's community outreach by mentioning specific things the music mogul has done to "uplift" his neighborhood.
“From holiday concerts and gift drives, to free Black Panther showings for Watts kids, to helping folks make their rent payments during the pandemic — Top Dawg impact cannot be understated," he wrote. "It was so powerful to be with his family, friends, and TDE today to recognize and appreciate a man who has uplifted so many.”