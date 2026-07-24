Top Dawg Anthony Tiffith

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Two men side by side; one wearing sunglasses and a black outfit, the other in a TDE cap and shirt. Both have a confident demeanor.
Music

Joey Badass Disses Ray Vaughn Again, Says He Saw ‘Top Dawg’ at Diddy Party on New Track

The rap beef between Joey Badass and Ray Vaughn heats up.

Mark Elibert431 days ago
TDE's Anthony "Moosa" Tiffith
Music

Top Dawg Entertainment Executives and Employees Accused of Sexual Misconduct in Lawsuit

Two women filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles claiming they were subject to sexual harassment and assault by employees of TDE.

Trey Alston540 days ago
Three individuals smiling, one wearing a beanie and sunglasses, the middle man in a black shirt, and the woman in a floral outfit
Music

ScHoolboy Q Insists Top Dawg Isn't Behind Kendrick Lamar and SZA Album Delays

The TDE rapper said it doesn't make sense for Anthony "Top Dawg" Tiffith to stall project releases.

Joshua Espinoza821 days ago
Music

Anthony 'Top Dawg' Tiffith Honored With Watts Street Named After Him

The intersection at Imperial Highway and Central Avenue is now known as Anthony Tiffith T.D.E. Music Square.

Brad Callas873 days ago
Music

Dwight Howard Responds to 50 Cent Saying He and Denzel Washington ‘Thought’ He ‘Was Alright’

50 Cent recently shared a picture of him and Denzel Washington speaking with Howard in 2013 amid news of the former NBA player's sexual assault lawsuit.

Joe Price992 days ago
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Kendrick Next Album May Be Dropping Soon, Here’s What We Know
Music

Kendrick Next Album May Be Dropping Soon, Here’s What We Know

On April 28, 2021, TDE announced that the wait is over with an Instagram post showing a loading bar and the date 5/7/21. Fans debate whether the date signifies the release date for either Kendrick, SZA, or Isaiah Rashad. Either way, here are the biggest clues that lead us to believe that it’s Kendrick Top Dawg was ref

Complex1907 days ago

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