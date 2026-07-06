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TDE's Punch Points to 'Great' Lupe Fiasco Conversation Amid Kendrick Lamar Discourse: 'No Smoke'

"Everyone relax," Punch urged.

Punch in a black hoodie and cap, Lupe Fiasco in a black shirt and camo pants, both on red carpets.
Images via Getty/Natasha Campos/Top Dawg Entertainment & Getty/Gilbert Flores/Variety

Despite what you may have seen being posited by the more nuance-averse among us on social media, all seems very well indeed between Lupe Fiasco and Top Dawg Entertainment.

As you’re likely aware, this apparent need for clarification comes amid ongoing chatter spurred by Lupe’s recent remarks about not only TDE alum Kendrick Lamar, but major label artists at large.

Notably, Lupe, himself familiar with the ins and outs of the traditional label system, appeared on a Koala Tea Reacts stream late last month, resulting in him asserting that there are “hundreds” of unheard-of rap artists who could be argued as being better than Kendrick and others. Though widely pointed to as a dig on social media, viewing Lupe’s remarks in their full context paints a different picture, as he also includes himself among those who could be bested in a similar fashion.

Furthermore, Lupe, in the same discussion, clarified his thoughts on Kendrick, specifically, by conceding that the 27-time Grammy winner is a “better artist” than him who makes “better albums,” though he argued that he takes the cake when it comes to lyrics.

“He has all of these better things, right? When it comes down to lyricism, when it comes down to these lyrics and putting these bars for bar for bar for bar, no,” he said. “Everything else, for sure. 100 percent.”

These remarks, and others from Lupe, were quick to spread on X and beyond, later leading to a key voice from TDE leadership, Terrence “Punch” Henderson, chiming in to put an end to any assumptions of a full-fledged beef.

“Just had a great conversation with Lupe,” he said in an X post dated July 2. “It’s all love and respect on both ends. We spoke about context, misunderstandings, misinterpretations, and intentions. Spoke about everything from the ‘Monster’ freestyle and the 2010 livestream up until his recent visits on various podcasts. It’s no smoke lol, just lighthearted friendly hip-hop conversation. Everyone relax.”

Lupe, it seems, is unbothered by any of this. Over the weekend, he dedicated several Instagram posts to reflecting on the initial ambitions he had for Lasers, which turned 15 in March. The album’s journey toward securing an official release is a storied one, including a fan-driven petition and a near-mythical original version that remains largely elusive to this day.

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