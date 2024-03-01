Freddie Gibbs Slams Akademiks in New Schoolboy Q Track: 'I’mma Catch Another Lawsuit'

Freddie Gibbs ponders catching “another lawsuit” if he runs into Akademiks in the new ScHoolboy Q track “oHio,” out today.

Deep into the nearly five-minute track, Gibbs, who’s currently fresh off his scene-stealing appearance on Ye and Ty Dolla Sign’s “Back to Me,” makes his present feelings about the Off the Record podcast host quite clear.

Specifically, Gibbs calls him out by name in the second verse of the song’s third section, like so: