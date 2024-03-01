Freddie Gibbs Slams Akademiks in New Schoolboy Q Track: 'I’mma Catch Another Lawsuit'

Freddie Gibbs ponders catching “another lawsuit” if he runs into Akademiks in the new ScHoolboy Q track “oHio,” out today.
Deep into the nearly five-minute track, Gibbs, who’s currently fresh off his scene-stealing appearance on Ye and Ty Dolla Sign’s “Back to Me,” makes his present feelings about the Off the Record podcast host quite clear.
Specifically, Gibbs calls him out by name in the second verse of the song’s third section, like so:
Ho in knock-knock boots in a droptop coupe
Hoes fuckin' fo the clout, not the loot
Smack a n***a in his mouth for the loot
If I ever see that pussy n***a Akademiks, I'mma catch another lawsuit
Thursday night, Q commemorated the release of BLUE LIPS, his first album in five years, with a Tonight Show performance of the track, sans Freddie.
This is far from the first time Gibbs and Ak have been publicly at odds. In 2023, for example, the latter spoke with DJ Vlad about "calling the beef" amid then-recent controversies surrounding Gibbs' personal life.
"Clearly, we don't like each other," Ak said at the time.
But that's far from the first instance of Gibbs and Ak landing in headlines together. Back in 2020, Gibbs told Shawn Setaro that he didn't "appreciate" being called "ignorant" by Ak. Two years later, Gibbs took multiple shots in an L.A. Leakers freestyle over Jay-Z's "This Can't Be Life," including telling him he'll "buy you a purse if you want a purse, bitch."
More recently, Gibbs offered up a succinct response to Akademiks' seemingly low turnout for a live podcast event.