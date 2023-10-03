Punch Says VMAs Issue That Led to Canceled SZA Performance ‘Felt Like, Shut Up and Dribble’

SZA’s ultimately scrapped "Snooze" performance at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards was less about any particular nomination and more about “disrespect,” so says Top Dawg co-president Terrence “Punch” Henderson.

As previously reported, Punch wasn't happy that SZA was left out of the Artist of the Year category at the 2023 VMAs ceremony. In a new Rolling Stone cover story on SZA, the frequently-in-headlines manager again addressed the situation, this time referencing a much-discussed 2018 NBA moment involving Laura Ingraham and LeBron James.

Per RS writer Mankaprr Conteh, Punch said MTV “wouldn’t engage” when it came to discussions about the category snub.

“That was the disrespect,” he said. “It wasn’t not getting nominated. The ultimate disrespect is you don’t even want to discuss why she wasn’t nominated or what the criteria was.”

Elaborating further, Punch alleged that MTV pointed to SZA’s other nominations when he broached the topic.

“And to me, that felt like, ‘Shut up and dribble,’” Punch said in the new piece.

Complex has reached out to a VMAs rep for comment. This story may be updated.