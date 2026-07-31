Director: Destin Daniel Cretton

Starring: Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Florence Pugh, Tramell Tillman, Marisa Tomei, Mark Ruffalo

One of the random descriptions the Tom Holland series of Spider-Man films gets is that he’s not really been the Peter Parker we’ve known. For those who’ve mostly known of the character from movies and his regular bio, he’s a reporter at The Daily Bugle by day, a web-slinging crime fighter in the Big Apple by night. He’s likely broke and definitely lonely. The beautiful thing that Sony and Marvel did when introducing Tom Holland’s Peter in Homecoming was that he had his powers, yes, but he was literally a teenager. His progression ended up being different because, with each film, we were growing with him as well. Think about it: Peter, MJ, and Ned were stressing over college acceptance letters at the start of 2021’s No Way Home; Peter had already mourned the loss of Iron Man and contributed to saving the world with the Avengers a few times by that point. This isn’t a world where Peter is filing copy and uploading images to a server before 5 PM; he’s literally in a new world.

That said, we do retain a number of beats from the Peter Parker you know and love, and really, that makes up the crux of Brand New Day. Set roughly four years after the events of No Way Home, where Doctor Strange successfully wiped Spider-Man’s identity being Peter Parker from the minds of everyone—including Peter’s girlfriend MJ and best friend Ned—and because Peter fears losing them like he lost Aunt May, he prefers his solitude. Like any humans out there, that starts to weigh on Peter at the wrong time, as an unseen threat start targeting Damage Control facilities, looking for…something. This battle becomes so intense, it draws in a number of heavy hitters from the wider MCU, including the New Avenger Black Widow, the Punisher, and Bruce Banner (and the Hulk). There’s a lot going on in this film, and luckily for us, Tom Holland’s Peter Parker is in peak form.

There’s something about seeing Spider-Man relying on himself that’s rewarding; Brand New Day is part-detective film, with Peter using his natural intellect (and in-suit capabilities) to track the nuances of the threat he is facing (even though he can’t see it). Shang-Chi director Cretton does a wonderful job of bringing this side of Peter’s Spider-Manning to life, especially when it comes to the action. The Hand has one particularly spectacular battle against Spider-Man in this one, and it’s just one of several dope sequences.

For those wondering, yes, Zendaya more than delivers, bringing that Emmy-winning knack for doing everything perfectly to this film. Her natural chemistry with Holland comes in handy, but due to the circumstances of their character’s on-screen relationship at this stage, it’s fun to see them play around in this film. Jon Bernthal is still the Punisher Marvel deserves; you can tell he and Holland had fun bringing the Spider-Man-Punisher bickering to the screen.

If you want to call this film’s ranking on this list recency bias, that’s fine; our only counterpoint is that, like fine wine, Holland’s portrayal of Spider-Man and Peter Parker gets better with time, so pardon us if his latest Spider-Man movie ends up being his (current) greatest Spider-Man movie. —khal