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From Captain America to the original X-Men, here are the major characters who (probably) won't survive Marvel's next multiverse-shattering event.Marc Griffin
If you think Die Hard is the best Christmas movie, these action-packed, unconventional holiday films deserve a spot on your watchlist.Kevin Wong
It’s no surprise that big-budget, high-profile movies, especially ones from beloved franchises like Marvel or ‘Star Wars,’ dominate the box office todayjuliarp
The best movies on Disney+ to stream right now. Including West Side Story, Turning Red, The Lion King, Beauty and The Beast, Toy Story 4, & more.Andy Herrera