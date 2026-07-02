Ice Spice and Tobey Maguire Spotted Getting Cozy, Snapped Allegedly Kissing at Party (UPDATE)

UPDATED 7/3 7:35 a.m. ET: A representative for Ice Spice is shutting down rumors that the rapper is romantically involved with Spider-Man actor Tobey Maguire. Per Loren Lorosa of The Breakfast Club, a representative from Ice Spice’s team denied that she was kissing the actor at Michael Rubin’s 4th of July party. They said that the angle of the photo is deceiving, and that they were simply sharing a vape and talking. One of the pictures of their interaction also appeared to show Maguire with his hand on Ice Spice’s arm, but her team clarified that it was just him greeting her at the party and nothing more.

See original story below. Ice Spice and Tobey Maguire have got social media buzzing after photos allegedly showing them kissing have started to go viral. On Wednesday (July 1), after a photo appeared to show the pair together at Michael Rubin's star-studded 2026 White Party in the Hamptons, chatter began circling online that the "Princess Diana" rapper and Spider-Man actor were caught locking lips. The series of photos show two people standing closely together on a balcony, but they don't actually show any lip-locking. While some users online are convinced that the photo shows the two kissing, others argue they were probably just speaking closely to each other because of the loud atmosphere at the party.