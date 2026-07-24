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T.J. Holmes Says He 'Obviously' Won't Propose to Amy on Christmas
Holmes' partner, Amy Robach, shared her disinterest in getting engaged on the holiday.
T.J. Holmes Praises Amy Robach for 'Literally Helping Save My Life' While Struggling With Depression
The former 'GMA3' co-hosts have been candid with their relationship on their 'Amy & T.J.' podcast.
Amy Robach And T.J. Holmes Have Tense Conversation About Careers Being 'Taken' From Them
The couple and former 'GMA3' hosts got into an awkward near-argument about their communication and the "pressure" of their relationship.
T.J. Holmes Discloses Having 18 Drinks a Day Amid Affair Drama, Wants to 'Reexamine' Relationship with Alcohol
Holmes and his partner, Amy Robach, discussed participating in Dry January on their iHeartRadio podcast.
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Discuss Losing Friends and Possessions Amid Divorce: ‘Choosing Love Is Always Worth It’
Robach was relieved of her position as 'GMA3' host when her affair with co-host Holmes went public.
T.J. Holmes Admits He Has to ‘Check Out’ After Arguments With Amy Robach
The former television personalities turned couple detailed how they work through disagreements.
Amy Robach Says She Received 'Awful Emails That Included Death Threats' After T.J. Holmes Relationship Went Pubic
The former 'GMA3' anchors are still going strong on iHeartRadio podcast 'Amy & T.J.'
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Say Marriage Is ‘On the Table’: ‘We Intend on Spending Our Lives Together'
A year after the former 'GMA3' co-hosts relationship scandal, the couple got candid on their latest podcast episode about their future together.
TikToker Sings SZA’s 'Kill Bill' to Amy Robach and TJ Holmes in Awkward Clip
The former TV personalities turned lovers/podcast co-hosts had an awkward encounter with a TikToker backstage at iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball concert.
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Are Reportedly 'Fuming' About Exes' Surprise Romance
The 'Amy and T.J.' podcast hosts aren't pleased that their former spouses have started dating each other.
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Spouse Switch: Exes Reportedly Dating Each Other
In a surprising turn of events, Holmes' wife Marilee Fiebig and Robach's ex-husband Andrew Shue have gotten cozy with each other.
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Run New York City Marathon Together Following Podcast Announcement
The couple ran a half marathon together in March and ran the New York City Marathon together last year.
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Go 'Instagram Official' to Announce Joint Podcast: 'Nothing Is Off Limits'
The pair exited ABC News in January when news circulated about their alleged romantic relationship.
ABC Announces New 'GMA3' Hosts Following Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Affair Firing
ABC announced the new co-anchors for 'GMA3' on Thursday following the firing of Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ earlier this year over their secret affair.
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Reportedly Exiting 'GMA' Following Romance
Following the public revelation of their romance, 'Good Morning America' anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach have reportedly severed ties with ABC.
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach May Sue ABC If Fired From 'Good Morning America'
The 'GMA' anchors were removed from 'GMA' several months ago, after their alleged affair was made public. Sources say race could be a factor in Holmes' suit.
T.J. Holmes’ Estranged Wife Marilee Calls Him Out for ‘Lack of Discretion, Respect’ Amid Amy Robach Relationship
T.J. Holmes’ estranged wife Marilee Fiebig is hoping to finalize their divorce quickly amid his romance with 'Good Morning America' co-host Amy Robach.
’Good Morning America’ Host T.J. Holmes Files for Divorce From Wife Amid Amy Robach Romance
‘Good Morning America’ anchor T.J. Holmes and his estranged wife Marilee Fiebig are divorcing, weeks after his relationship with his co-host was made public.