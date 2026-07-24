T.J. Holmes

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 13: (L-R) T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach attend iHeartRadio z100's Jingle Ball 2024 Presented By Capital One at Madison Square Garden on December 13, 2024 in New York City.
Pop Culture

T.J. Holmes Says He 'Obviously' Won't Propose to Amy on Christmas

Holmes' partner, Amy Robach, shared her disinterest in getting engaged on the holiday.

Jaelani Turner-Williams576 days ago
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach stand together on the red carpet at an iHeartRadio event, both smiling. T.J. wears a leather jacket, and Amy wears a sequined top and metallic jacket
Pop Culture

T.J. Holmes Praises Amy Robach for 'Literally Helping Save My Life' While Struggling With Depression

The former 'GMA3' co-hosts have been candid with their relationship on their 'Amy &amp; T.J.' podcast.

Brad Callas774 days ago
Pop Culture

Amy Robach And T.J. Holmes Have Tense Conversation About Careers Being 'Taken' From Them

The couple and former 'GMA3' hosts got into an awkward near-argument about their communication and the "pressure" of their relationship.

Jaelani Turner-Williams913 days ago
Pop Culture

T.J. Holmes Discloses Having 18 Drinks a Day Amid Affair Drama, Wants to 'Reexamine' Relationship with Alcohol

Holmes and his partner, Amy Robach, discussed participating in Dry January on their iHeartRadio podcast.

Jaelani Turner-Williams925 days ago
Pop Culture

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Discuss Losing Friends and Possessions Amid Divorce: ‘Choosing Love Is Always Worth It’

Robach was relieved of her position as 'GMA3' host when her affair with co-host Holmes went public.

Alex Ocho930 days ago
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Pop Culture

T.J. Holmes Admits He Has to ‘Check Out’ After Arguments With Amy Robach

The former television personalities turned couple detailed how they work through disagreements.

Alex Ocho940 days ago
Pop Culture

Amy Robach Says She Received 'Awful Emails That Included Death Threats' After T.J. Holmes Relationship Went Pubic

The former 'GMA3' anchors are still going strong on iHeartRadio podcast 'Amy &amp; T.J.'

Jaelani Turner-Williams945 days ago
Pop Culture

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Say Marriage Is ‘On the Table’: ‘We Intend on Spending Our Lives Together'

A year after the former 'GMA3' co-hosts relationship scandal, the couple got candid on their latest podcast episode about their future together.

Alex Ocho948 days ago
Music

TikToker Sings SZA’s 'Kill Bill' to Amy Robach and TJ Holmes in Awkward Clip

The former TV personalities turned lovers/podcast co-hosts had an awkward encounter with a TikToker backstage at iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball concert.

Alex Ocho955 days ago
Pop Culture

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Are Reportedly 'Fuming' About Exes' Surprise Romance

The 'Amy and T.J.' podcast hosts aren't pleased that their former spouses have started dating each other.

Jaelani Turner-Williams960 days ago
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Pop Culture

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Spouse Switch: Exes Reportedly Dating Each Other

In a surprising turn of events, Holmes' wife Marilee Fiebig and Robach's ex-husband Andrew Shue have gotten cozy with each other.

Jaelani Turner-Williams962 days ago
Pop Culture

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Run New York City Marathon Together Following Podcast Announcement

The couple ran a half marathon together in March and ran the New York City Marathon together last year.

tara mahadevan991 days ago
Pop Culture

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Go 'Instagram Official' to Announce Joint Podcast: 'Nothing Is Off Limits'

The pair exited ABC News in January when news circulated about their alleged romantic relationship.

Jaelani Turner-Williams996 days ago
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach attend ABC's "Good Morning America"
Pop Culture

ABC Announces New 'GMA3' Hosts Following Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Affair Firing

ABC announced the new co-anchors for 'GMA3' on Thursday following the firing of Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ earlier this year over their secret affair.

Joe Price1170 days ago
What You Need to Know, recaps the Oscars on Monday, March 28, 2022 on ABC
Pop Culture

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Reportedly Exiting 'GMA' Following Romance

Following the public revelation of their romance, 'Good Morning America' anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach have reportedly severed ties with ABC.

Joe Price1274 days ago
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Amy Robach amd TJ Holmes attend the 2022 ABC Disney Upfront at Basketball City
Pop Culture

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach May Sue ABC If Fired From 'Good Morning America'

The 'GMA' anchors were removed from 'GMA' several months ago, after their alleged affair was made public. Sources say race could be a factor in Holmes' suit.

Joshua Espinoza1287 days ago
Split image of T.J. Holmes/Marilee Holmes and Amy Robach.
Pop Culture

T.J. Holmes’ Estranged Wife Marilee Calls Him Out for ‘Lack of Discretion, Respect’ Amid Amy Robach Relationship

T.J. Holmes’ estranged wife Marilee Fiebig is hoping to finalize their divorce quickly amid his romance with 'Good Morning America' co-host Amy Robach.

Joe Price1297 days ago
This is a photo of TJ Holmes
Pop Culture

’Good Morning America’ Host T.J. Holmes Files for Divorce From Wife Amid Amy Robach Romance

‘Good Morning America’ anchor T.J. Holmes and his estranged wife Marilee Fiebig are divorcing, weeks after his relationship with his co-host was made public.

Eric Diep1304 days ago

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