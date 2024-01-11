T.J. Holmes Discloses Having 18 Drinks a Day Amid Affair Drama, Wants to 'Reexamine' Relationship with Alcohol

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are throwing in the towel on hard drinking this month.

On the latest episode of their Amy & T.J. podcast, titled "A Year on the Rocks," the couple and former GMA3 co-anchors discussed Dry January and admitted that they were "appalled" at how much they drank throughout 2023. Last year, the two lost their hosting jobs at GMA3 amid their publicized relationship while both were married to their respective former spouses.

“I didn’t have a job to go to and I was away from a lot of friends and family. We were laying low. So what did I do? I drank a lot,” Robach said on the podcast. “A lot more than I ever have. I don’t think I have ever gone a full year where I drink every single day and that was 2023 for me.”

Rather than getting "wasted" on "drunk" Robach said she was "keeping a buzz going all day or keeping a heightened state of mind during an anxious year."

Holmes agreed with his girlfriend on the matter, also sharing his desire to "reexamine [his] relationship with alcohol." More than Robach's admitted downing of "over 30 drinks a week," Holmes said he could "easily go through 18 drinks" daily.

The two are avid runners and often partake in marathons, Holmes claimed that they sometimes "run for fun," meaning running several miles before they "end at a bar."

“Now we will run at eight or nine in the morning [...] and I come back and we have a beer,” he said. Adding that he's usually "two drinks in" around lunchtime, Holmes said that he could “easily have a drink in [his] hand from two in the afternoon until seven, eight, nine, ten at night.”

He continued, “So you do those numbers and that’s a drink an hour for another eight hours—or even less—but that is another eight hours of a drink in hand, plus the four I had during the day."

The confession is a lighter one than Robach's assumption that Holmes was suicidal after both were relieved from their GMA3 duties last year. Upon Robach giving him a "wellness check" once, Holmes was inebriated and passed out on his bed after eating weed edibles and "pounding vodka."