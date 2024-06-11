T.J. Holmes credits Amy Robach with saving him during the "darkest" period of his life.

On the most recent episode of the former GMA3 co-hosts' Amy & T.J. podcast, Holmes reflected on battling depression prior to beginning his relationship with Robach.

“Thoughts of suicide, abuse of alcohol—I didn’t realize how bad off I was,” Holmes admitted, adding that he was diagnosed with “moderately severe depression” in 2015. “I would walk back and forth in the middle of the night, because I didn’t wanna go home. And I would just walk the streets. I can tell you, there’s a bench on 14th Street, just west of Union Square, where I have actually slept at night. I was the best dressed homeless man you have ever seen in your life."