T.J. Holmes credits Amy Robach with saving him during the "darkest" period of his life.
On the most recent episode of the former GMA3 co-hosts' Amy & T.J. podcast, Holmes reflected on battling depression prior to beginning his relationship with Robach.
“Thoughts of suicide, abuse of alcohol—I didn’t realize how bad off I was,” Holmes admitted, adding that he was diagnosed with “moderately severe depression” in 2015. “I would walk back and forth in the middle of the night, because I didn’t wanna go home. And I would just walk the streets. I can tell you, there’s a bench on 14th Street, just west of Union Square, where I have actually slept at night. I was the best dressed homeless man you have ever seen in your life."
Holmes expressed his appreciation for Robach, who he says helped lift him up when the pair worked together before becoming a couple.
“This is not dramatic," he shared. "I credit her for literally helping save my life.”
Holmes, 46, and Robach, 51, went public with their relationship in November 2022, months after the pair were rumored to be cheating on their respective spouses. A year later, Robach finalized her divorce from Andrew Shue, with Holmes settling his divorce from Marilee Fiebig in October 2023.
Holmes and Robach made their relationship Instagram-official with the launch of their podcast last November, where they said "nothing is off limits."
If you or someone you know is struggling with their mental health, help is available. Call or text 988 or visit 988lifeline.org.