The news broke overnight, immediately sending fans and players alike into a state of shock. The reported move is part of a trade also including T.J. Warren.Trace William Cowen
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The 40-minute discussion also sees Snoop detailing his excitement about his new role at Def Jam and the upcoming Super Bowl halftime show with Dre.Trace William Cowen
From MC Hammer's KFC commercial to Uncle Murda's Pawn Rite ad, here are 12 of the worst commercials starring rappers.Jessica Mckinney
The rhythm is the bass and the bass is the trebleSteve Duck