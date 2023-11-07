Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Run New York City Marathon Together Following Podcast Announcement

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes ran the TCS New York City Marathon for another year, this time as an official couple.
Robach shared a photo of her and Holmes showing off their medals after completing Sunday’s 26.2-mile course through NYC, which concluded at Central Park.
“NYC marathon always makes me proud to be a New Yorker!” Robach wrote. “Thank you, everyone for lining the streets and cheering us 50,000 runners on for the full 26.2!! YOU make this race the greatest marathon in the world.”
According to People, the couple was seen running side-by-side during the marathon. In March, they ran the United Airlines NYC Half Marathon together and ran the New York City Marathon together last year as well.
Last week, the pair confirmed their relationship by going “Instagram official” and also revealed their forthcoming podcast, Amy & T.J. for iHeartMedia, slated to begin on Dec. 5.
A press release for the show shared that “nothing is off limits” between the two while they “explore current events, pop culture, and everything in between." Robach and Holmes will also work together on a "full slate of upcoming programming for iHeartPodcasts."
The two sparked rumors about their romance last November when they were seen cozying up throughout New York and on a weekend getaway in the Shawangunk Mountain region. News about their alleged relationship came to a head in January when ABC News announced that Robach and Holmes were being removed from the network.
"After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News,” ABC said in a statement at the time. “We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions.”