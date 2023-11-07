Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Run New York City Marathon Together Following Podcast Announcement

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes ran the TCS New York City Marathon for another year, this time as an official couple.

Robach shared a photo of her and Holmes showing off their medals after completing Sunday’s 26.2-mile course through NYC, which concluded at Central Park.

“NYC marathon always makes me proud to be a New Yorker!” Robach wrote. “Thank you, everyone for lining the streets and cheering us 50,000 runners on for the full 26.2!! YOU make this race the greatest marathon in the world.”