Amy Robach Says She Received 'Awful Emails That Included Death Threats' After T.J. Holmes Relationship Went Pubic

Amy Robach says that her relationship with T.J. Holmes was nearly soured by racism and death threats.

On the latest episode of the couple's iHeartRadio podcast Amy & T.J., the former GMA3 anchors were answering fan questions when Robach said that the couple faced harsh public criticism about their relationship. Before going public, Robach, 50, and Holmes, 46, were separately married; Robach to Andrew Shue and Holmes to Marilee Fiebig. Shue and Fiebig are now reportedly dating.

"I was aghast... There were some really hateful, awful emails that included death threats, specific death threats because I was with a Black man,” Robach said on Amy & T.J. about the response to her relationship with Holmes. “And I had never experienced that before, and it was just a little taste of some of what I have never, or could never, or had never experienced before, and it was eye-opening, to say the very least.”