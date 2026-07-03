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Latest Stories
Music
Joyner Lucas Raps God Should Bring Back Back Nipsey and 2Pac in "Devil's Work" Video
Joyner questions why Nipsey Hussle, among others, is ripped from their life while people like Trump are allowed to persist.
Trace William Cowen2633 days ago
Sports
NFL Draft Hopeful Jordan Murphy Was Almost Killed by James Holmes During 2012 Colorado Theater Shooting
Jordan Murphy was nearly a victim of the 2012 Colorado movie theater shooting.
Chris Yuscavage3797 days ago