James Holmes

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Music

Joyner Lucas Raps God Should Bring Back Back Nipsey and 2Pac in "Devil's Work" Video

Joyner questions why Nipsey Hussle, among others, is ripped from their life while people like Trump are allowed to persist.

Trace William Cowen2633 days ago
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Sports

NFL Draft Hopeful Jordan Murphy Was Almost Killed by James Holmes During 2012 Colorado Theater Shooting

Jordan Murphy was nearly a victim of the 2012 Colorado movie theater shooting.

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