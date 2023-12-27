T.J. Holmes Admits He Has to ‘Check Out’ After Arguments With Amy Robach

However, Holmes isn’t a fan of how long it takes Robach to apologize.

“It drives me crazy. Why? Because ‘I’m sorry’ comes 24 hours later … It’s how you react in the moment that makes all the difference in the world because, in that moment, we have a chance to go this way or this way. And if you go that way, I’m out. I’m done … I’m checked out for the day.”

Robach, 50, seems to have a different take on Holmes’ processing time, which she says takes closer to two days for him to work through his feelings.

“I would rather him yell at me than freeze me out for two days … I’m like, I don’t know what to say, what to do, what he thinks,” Robach said.

Earlier this month, the couple told listeners on their podcast that marriage is on the table.

“We did not enter this relationship for fun or for ‘Let’s see what happens.' We entered this relationship because we intend on spending our lives together,” said Robach.

The former GMA3 co-hosts have had to endure some unique challenges since they went public with their relationship last year and subsequently exited the program.

Last week, Robach confessed to receiving “death threats” after her relationship with Holmes went public.

"I was aghast... There were some really hateful, awful emails that included death threats, specific death threats because I was with a Black man … And I had never experienced that before, and it was just a little taste of some of what I have never, or could never, or had never experienced before, and it was eye-opening, to say the very least.”