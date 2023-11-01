Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Go 'Instagram Official' to Announce Joint Podcast: 'Nothing Is Off Limits'

At the time, Robach was married to actor Andrew Shue and Holmes to lawyer Marilee Fiebig, although both couples had reportedly separated. In March, Robach filed for divorce from Shue after the two had been married for 13 years.

In October, Holmes and Fiebig reached a divorce settlement agreement, although details of the agreement have been publicly undisclosed. Through her attorney, Fiebig stated that she was “disappointed by T.J.’s lack of discretion, respect, and sensitivity” toward her and their 10-year-old daughter, Sabine.

Rumors of Robach and Holmes' relationship began in Nov. 2022 when the couple were spotted cozying up in different New York locations, including grabbing drinks at Irish pub O'Donoghue's, getting lunch at Capital Grille, and holding hands in the backseat of a vehicle. The love affair continued to go viral when the two were also seen having a weekend getaway in the Shawangunk Mountain region last November.

The controversy spurred ABC News to announce in January that Robach and Holmes had been removed from the network amidst the scandal. "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News,” ABC said in a statement at the time. “We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions.”

By April, the couple began pitching themselves for "a reality show, docuseries, and daytime talk show," according to a source. "Amy has said whatever they do, this is about real love, and they’re in it together," the source added.

At least one of the pitches landed, with Robach and Holmes now going full-on public with their relationship. On Oct. 18, Robach posted a photo set of her training for the New York City Marathon, followed by an image of breakfast made by Holmes.