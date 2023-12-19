Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Say Marriage Is ‘On the Table’: ‘We Intend on Spending Our Lives Together'

“I am sitting over here going, ‘Lord, this has been a great best friendship, I don’t need to screw this up by saying to her that there’s something I’m feeling for her beyond the friendship,’” said Holmes. “So we kind of tip-toed around it, I didn’t want to say anything, you didn’t want to say anything. But then as we proceeded through the last summer, things definitely changed and we started having conversations, I suppose.”

Robach recalled that she understood her feelings for Holmes when she started to dread the end of the work week.

She said, “We were spending so much time together at work and then we didn’t want it to end. I remember us both saying, ‘Aww, Fridays are a bummer’ because normally people are excited about Fridays, right? … And then Mondays were always like ‘ugh’ for most people and we were excited about Mondays. I think for me that’s when it started to feel different.”

Another surprising revelation made during Tuesday’s episode was that marriage is “on the table,” despite both of them being previously married twice.

“We did not enter this relationship for fun or for ‘Let’s see what happens.' We entered this relationship because we intend on spending our lives together,” said Robach, adding she couldn’t explain why she had a desire to put a “legal” button on themselves.