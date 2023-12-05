Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Exes Are Dating: ‘It’s Bigger Than the Affair Now’

Things are getting even messier surrounding Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' relationship.
One day after the couple and former GMA hosts debuted their iHeartRadio podcast Amy & T.J., Page Six broke the news that their former spouses, Marilee Fiebig and Andrew Shue, are now dating. Allegedly, the two grew close in the past six months after learning that Robach and Holmes had taken their relationship from professional to intimate.
“It turned into something else, and they’re connected over their values. It’s bigger than the affair now,” a source close to Fiebig and Shue told Page Six.
The pain of the alleged affair has ended, with both Fiebig and Shue having "moved on," said the source.
“They’re not heartbroken and sad,” the source added. "Everyone has moved on.”
On the first episode of Amy & T.J., both Robach and Holmes insisted that their marriages were over before they began dating. “[We] lost the jobs we love because we love each other,” Holmes said on the podcast. “To be clear, we were outed as being in a relationship, but everyone else thought we were being outed as adulterers — being outed as cheating on our spouses — and it wasn’t the case."
From 2010 to 2022, Robach was married to Shue, her second husband. Although the two do not have children, Robach shares her daughters daughters, Ava, 21 and Annalise, 17, with her first husband Tim McIntosh. Holmes is still legally married to his second wife, Marilee Fiebig, with whom he shares a 10-year-old daughter, Brianna.
Similarly, spouse-swapping happened in the marriage of country singer Shania Twain and her husband Frédéric Thiébaud, who bonded after their former spouses, Robert John Lange and Marie-Anne Thiébaud began having an affair. Marie-Anne was also hired as Twain's assistant in the 1990s.
Lange told Twain that he wanted a divorce in 2008, which Twain revealed to Marie-Anne, who'd already had an affair with Lange for years. It was Frédéric who discovered the infidelity first, and the future spouses soon confided in each other. "Holding each other up was a very difficult time emotionally for both of us. And we really found something very beautiful in the end and unexpected," Twain said on the former talk show Ellen in 2011.