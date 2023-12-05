Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Exes Are Dating: ‘It’s Bigger Than the Affair Now’

Things are getting even messier surrounding Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' relationship.

One day after the couple and former GMA hosts debuted their iHeartRadio podcast Amy & T.J., Page Six broke the news that their former spouses, Marilee Fiebig and Andrew Shue, are now dating. Allegedly, the two grew close in the past six months after learning that Robach and Holmes had taken their relationship from professional to intimate.

“It turned into something else, and they’re connected over their values. It’s bigger than the affair now,” a source close to Fiebig and Shue told Page Six.

The pain of the alleged affair has ended, with both Fiebig and Shue having "moved on," said the source.

“They’re not heartbroken and sad,” the source added. "Everyone has moved on.”

On the first episode of Amy & T.J., both Robach and Holmes insisted that their marriages were over before they began dating. “[We] lost the jobs we love because we love each other,” Holmes said on the podcast. “To be clear, we were outed as being in a relationship, but everyone else thought we were being outed as adulterers — being outed as cheating on our spouses — and it wasn’t the case."

From 2010 to 2022, Robach was married to Shue, her second husband. Although the two do not have children, Robach shares her daughters daughters, Ava, 21 and Annalise, 17, with her first husband Tim McIntosh. Holmes is still legally married to his second wife, Marilee Fiebig, with whom he shares a 10-year-old daughter, Brianna.