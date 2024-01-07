Amy Robach Says She 'Lost' Most of Her Friends Amid Divorce: 'Choosing Love Is Always Worth It'

“There are some friendships I lost in 2023 that will never come back,” said Holmes on the podcast. “And I need to deal with that.”

Although Robach says that one of her biggest lessons of the year is that choosing love is “always worth it,” she also alluded to her divorce in another anecdote.

“I’ve learned that you don’t really know someone until you divorce them,” said Robach.

She continued, “I’ve learned in 2023 that you can lose your job, you can lose your reputation, you can lose friends, and you can lose most of your worldly possessions, and still be happy.”

“You lost a lot of your worldly possessions?” asked Holmes.

“I did,” said Robach with a laugh. “There was a lot of selling going on. A lot of giving away.”

According to People, Robach tied the knot with actor Andrew Shue in 2010 and raised a blended family together. The TV personality shares two daughters, Ava and Annie, with her ex-husband Tim McIntosh, while the actor had three sons with his ex-wife Jennifer Hageney, Nate, Aidan, and Wyatt.

Robach and Shue reportedly separated in August 2022. Just months later, she was seen holding hands with Holmes.

Last month, Shue and Holmes’ ex, Marilee Fiebig, made headlines when it was reported that the couple are apparently dating each other.