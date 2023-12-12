TikToker Sings SZA’s 'Kill Bill' to Amy Robach and TJ Holmes in Awkward Clip

A TikToker had an awkward encounter with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes.
It was previously announced that the pair, who were infamously removed from their co-hosting duties on GMA3 after going public with their alleged affair, made their romance “Instagram official” with the launch of their podcast last month.
On Friday, Robach and Holmes were on-site at iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball concert in New York City, with stars like SZA and Olivia Rodrigo serving as headliners.
TikTok personality Harry Daniels, also known as Harrylovespandas, was also backstage at Madison Square Garden for the evening’s festivities, offering to sing for any of the famous faces roaming behind the scenes and sharing the moments to his account. Daniels was able to catch the attention of Robach and Holmes, who agreed to let him sing a few bars for the couple.
Given the holiday theme of the event, the co-hosts turned lovers may have thought that Daniels was preparing to sing them a Christmas carol. Instead, he opted to sing SZA’s “Kill Bill,” which features lyrics such as “I might kill my ex / Not the best idea / His new girlfriend’s next, how’d I get here?” Fitting song choice.
“No like i gasped when i saw these two... the cheating news couple... i guess its cuz the jingle ball special airs on abc next thurs and they used to work there before... the incident... they slayed idk iykyk,” wrote Daniels in his caption.
The couple was seen politely applauding for Daniels and shook hands with him before the end of the clip.
Days before Robach and Holmes made an appearance at the Jingle Ball concert, it was reported that, in a surprising turn of events, their exes, Marilee Fiebig and Andrew Shue, are allegedly dating each other, which left the Amy and T.J. hosts reportedly "fuming."