TikToker Sings SZA’s 'Kill Bill' to Amy Robach and TJ Holmes in Awkward Clip

A TikToker had an awkward encounter with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes.

It was previously announced that the pair, who were infamously removed from their co-hosting duties on GMA3 after going public with their alleged affair, made their romance “Instagram official” with the launch of their podcast last month.

On Friday, Robach and Holmes were on-site at iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball concert in New York City, with stars like SZA and Olivia Rodrigo serving as headliners.

TikTok personality Harry Daniels, also known as Harrylovespandas, was also backstage at Madison Square Garden for the evening’s festivities, offering to sing for any of the famous faces roaming behind the scenes and sharing the moments to his account. Daniels was able to catch the attention of Robach and Holmes, who agreed to let him sing a few bars for the couple.