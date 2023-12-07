Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Are Reportedly 'Fuming' About Exes' Surprise Romance

Former GMA hosts and ousted couple Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are reportedly peeved that their ex-spouses have gotten into a relationship.

Last week, Robach, 50, and Holmes, 46, launched their iHeartRadio podcast Amy & T.J., where they claimed that their romance didn't start as an affair and that both were separated from their partners with they began dating. Now, the tables have turned, as Robach's ex-husband Andrew Shue and Holmes' current wife, Marilee Fiebig, have reportedly "moved on" with each other, per Page Six.

The news didn't go over well with Robach and Holmes according to a new Page Six report, where a source close to Robach said the reporter is "livid." The source added that Robach thinks Shue is “is trying to steal her thunder.”

“She’s convinced he did this to coincide with the debut of her podcast," the source added.

Although another source called the news "unlike" Shue, who's "so private," they think that the story will make for a good conversation topic on Amy & T.J. “T.J. and Amy will have to address the story [about their exes dating] because they will still want to keep themselves in the news.”