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Tink Alleges Hitmaka Broke Up With Her Because She Refused to Give Him $2 Million

In an Instagram Live stream, she also made it clear that he never laid his hands on her during their recent altercation.

Joe Price1048 days ago
Cover art for Yung Bleu album
Music

Yung Bleu Shares New Album 'Love Scars II' f/ Ty Dolla Sign, Chris Brown, and Tink

Yung Bleu shares his latest album 'Love Scars II,' with features from Ty Dolla Sign and Chris Brown, following 2020's 'Love Scars: The 5 Stages of Emotion.'

taramhdvn1199 days ago
Tink's video for new single "Goofy"
Music

Tink Drops New Single and Video "Goofy"

Ahead of the release of her third studio album 'Pillow Talk' next month, Tink has returned with the new single "Goofy" and its accompanying music video.

Brad Callas1464 days ago
Tink "Cater" video f/ 2 Chainz
Music

Tink Drops Video for New Song "Cater" f/ 2 Chainz

The track, which pays homage to Destiny's Child 2005 hit "Cater 2 U" and is produced by Hitmaka, serves as the lead single off Tink's upcoming album.

Joshua Espinoza1548 days ago
tink
Music

Tink Shares 'Heat of the Moment' Album f/ Kodak Black, Yung Bleu, Jeremih, Davido

Tink has shared her new album 'Heat of the Moment' with features from Kodak Black, Jeremih, Davido, and Yung Bleu, and executive produced by Hitmaka.

tara mahadevan1821 days ago
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Music

Listen to August Alsina's 'The Product III: stateofEMERGEncy' Album

August Alsina has dropped his long-awaited album 'The Product III: stateofEMERGEncy,' which includes features from Lil Wayne, Juicy J, Tink, Yo Gotti, and more.

tara mahadevan2220 days ago
Tink
Music

Premiere: Tink Shares "I Ain't Got Time Today" Video

Tink shares the video for "I Ain't Got Time Today," a track off her latest project 'Hopeless Romantic.'

Joe Price2292 days ago
tink album
Music

Tink Drops 'Hopeless Romantic' Album

'Hopeless Romantic' follows Tink's 2019 mixtape 'Voicemails.'

tara mahadevan2353 days ago
This is a photo of Tink.
Music

Stream Tink's New Mixtape 'Voicemails' f/ Dej Loaf

Tink has released her first full-length independent project, 'Voicemails.'

tara mahadevan2645 days ago
tink
Music

Tink Talks Cutting Ties With Timbaland and Becoming Independent

Tink left Timbaland's Mosley Music Group/Epic Records and is working on her next project 'Winter's Diary 5.'

Victoria L. Johnson3070 days ago
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Music

Boogie Drops Two New Songs, "Out My Way (Bitter Raps 2)" and "Catching Feelings" f/ Tink

Both will be featured on his upcoming mixtape, 'Thirst 48 Pt. 2.'

Zach Frydenlund3785 days ago
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Music

Tink Moves on From Her Lame Ex in the Video for "Medicine"

Stop calling her, bruh. It's over.

edwinortiz3893 days ago
Music

Listen to Two New Songs From Tink: "Dinero" and "Trust No One"

Tink drops some new music for Halloween.

Eric Diep3920 days ago
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Music

Premiere: Watch Pentatonix's "Can't Sleep Love" Video f/ Tink

Pentatonix's eponymous fourth studio album comes out Oct. 16.

edwinortiz3963 days ago
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Music

Listen To Timbaland's "UFO" f/ Future & Tink

Timbaland replaces Andre 3000 with Future on his new solo single, "UFO."

Jay Balfour3972 days ago

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