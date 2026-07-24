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Tink Alleges Hitmaka Broke Up With Her Because She Refused to Give Him $2 Million
In an Instagram Live stream, she also made it clear that he never laid his hands on her during their recent altercation.
Yung Bleu Shares New Album 'Love Scars II' f/ Ty Dolla Sign, Chris Brown, and Tink
Yung Bleu shares his latest album 'Love Scars II,' with features from Ty Dolla Sign and Chris Brown, following 2020's 'Love Scars: The 5 Stages of Emotion.'
Tink Drops New Single and Video "Goofy"
Ahead of the release of her third studio album 'Pillow Talk' next month, Tink has returned with the new single "Goofy" and its accompanying music video.
Tink Drops Video for New Song "Cater" f/ 2 Chainz
The track, which pays homage to Destiny's Child 2005 hit "Cater 2 U" and is produced by Hitmaka, serves as the lead single off Tink's upcoming album.
Tink Shares 'Heat of the Moment' Album f/ Kodak Black, Yung Bleu, Jeremih, Davido
Tink has shared her new album 'Heat of the Moment' with features from Kodak Black, Jeremih, Davido, and Yung Bleu, and executive produced by Hitmaka.
Listen to August Alsina's 'The Product III: stateofEMERGEncy' Album
August Alsina has dropped his long-awaited album 'The Product III: stateofEMERGEncy,' which includes features from Lil Wayne, Juicy J, Tink, Yo Gotti, and more.
Premiere: Tink Shares "I Ain't Got Time Today" Video
Tink shares the video for "I Ain't Got Time Today," a track off her latest project 'Hopeless Romantic.'
Tink Drops 'Hopeless Romantic' Album
'Hopeless Romantic' follows Tink's 2019 mixtape 'Voicemails.'
Stream Tink's New Mixtape 'Voicemails' f/ Dej Loaf
Tink has released her first full-length independent project, 'Voicemails.'
Tink Talks Cutting Ties With Timbaland and Becoming Independent
Tink left Timbaland's Mosley Music Group/Epic Records and is working on her next project 'Winter's Diary 5.'
Premiere: Gorgon City Unveil Visuals For Tink And Mikky Ekko-Featuring "Impaired Vision"
Directed by Will Robson-Scott.
Boogie Drops Two New Songs, "Out My Way (Bitter Raps 2)" and "Catching Feelings" f/ Tink
Both will be featured on his upcoming mixtape, 'Thirst 48 Pt. 2.'
Tink Moves on From Her Lame Ex in the Video for "Medicine"
Stop calling her, bruh. It's over.
Listen to Two New Songs From Tink: "Dinero" and "Trust No One"
Tink drops some new music for Halloween.
Premiere: Watch Pentatonix's "Can't Sleep Love" Video f/ Tink
Pentatonix's eponymous fourth studio album comes out Oct. 16.
Listen To Timbaland's "UFO" f/ Future & Tink
Timbaland replaces Andre 3000 with Future on his new solo single, "UFO."