What's On Our Playlist: City Girls, Rick Ross, Meek Mill, And More
From the City Girls to Sampha, here is what is playing on the Complex Music staff's playlist.
This week's playlist is full of exciting releases. City Girls just dropped their new album, RAW, featuring their standout track "Static" with Lil Durk. Meek Mill and Rick Ross also joined forces on "Lyrical Easy" in preparation for their forthcoming album Too Good To Be True. And Sampha dropped a special single entitled "Suspended."
Check out the what's on the Complex staff's playlist below.
