What's On Our Playlist: City Girls, Rick Ross, Meek Mill, And More

From the City Girls to Sampha, here is what is playing on the Complex Music staff's playlist.

By 
Oct 20, 2023
Complex Original

This week's playlist is full of exciting releases. City Girls just dropped their new album, RAW, featuring their standout track "Static" with Lil Durk. Meek Mill and Rick Ross also joined forces on "Lyrical Easy" in preparation for their forthcoming album Too Good To Be True. And Sampha dropped a special single entitled "Suspended." 

Check out the what's on the Complex staff's playlist below. 

Complex Original

This week's playlist is full of exciting releases. City Girls just dropped their new album, RAW, featuring their standout track "Static" with Lil Durk. Meek Mill and Rick Ross also joined forces on "Lyrical Easy" in preparation for their forthcoming album Too Good To Be True. And Sampha dropped a special single entitled "Suspended." 

Check out the what's on the Complex staff's playlist below. 

Spotify
View this track on Spotify
spotify:playlist:5PKZSKuHP4d27SXO5fB9Wl

City Girls f/ Lil Durk, “Static”

View this video on YouTube
YouTube

The City Girls are back. “Static” is a standout track from their new album, RAW. Over a rowdy and dizzying trap beat, courtesy of Tay Keith, JT kicks off the song with combative bars, spitting, “Bitches worried 'bout what I don't post/The only time you turnt, ho, is when I go ghost.” Lil Durk pops in on the second verse, matching the song’s riled up energy as he raps, “JT man inside my bag, that's a Uzi/Miami man can up his bank account and get him woozy.” And the track is completed by another magnetic verse from Yung Miami. “Static” is definitely one of many hype songs off the album. —Jessica McKinney

Elmiene, “Someday”

View this video on YouTube
YouTube

In 2021, Elmiene made a stunning introduction when his then-unreleased song "Golden" was played during Virgil Abloh's final Louis Vuitton show and stopped everyone in their tracks. It was a beautiful moment, but no one knew for sure if he would be able to capture that magic again. Well, it turns out he’s for real. His new EP is one of my favorite R&B releases of the year so far, and “Someday” is a clear standout. After a gradual build for the first 45 seconds, Elmiene opens up and sings with his full chest, belting out a chorus that’ll be stuck in your head for the rest of the year. It’s the kind of love song that’ll immediately turn your mood around, even on the darkest days. This man has a golden voice and it’s only a matter of time until the whole world is singing along. —Eric Skelton

Summer Walker f/ Tink “Girls Need Love (Girls Mix)”

View this video on YouTube
YouTube

Summer Walker quietly released fresh takes on her classic single from 2018, originally remixed with Drake the following year. In addition to a honeyed acoustic rendition of the song, recorded live in Atlanta, the R&B singer also tapped a few of the girls to join her with sweet and sexy guest verses. Each stands great on its own via Victoria Monét, Tink, and Tyla. Of the three, the hard delivery from Tink balances out the energy from the original best. She sings of her status and sexual prowess with a confident ease that only further challenges the idea that “girls can never say they want it,” making it clear that girls can indeed say how. —Ecleen Luzmila Caraballo

Rick Ross & Meek Mill, “Lyrical Eazy”

View this video on YouTube
YouTube

It’s Meek Mill and Rick Ross season, and as the two rap heavyweights prepare to release their joint album in a few weeks, they delivered another display of verbal supremacy with “Lyrical Eazy.” Playing on Jay-Z’s iconic “Lyrical Exercise,” the combination of Meek’s street talk and Ross’ boss talk makes their music sound like luxury gutter rap, and they balance each other well on this song. These last few singles have been impressive, making Too Good To Be True look like it might live up to its name. —Jordan Rose

Sampha, “Suspended”

View this video on YouTube
YouTube

Sampha is special. Last night, the sublime melodist ended a six-year hiatus between albums to usher in his next musical chapter with the release of Lahai. Four tracks in is a self-produced record called “Suspended” that feels masterful. The song is laminated with chilling harmonies and verses about a love so potent that it divorces him from reality. That’s Sampha’s bread and butter in terms of formula, but there are some curveballs here, too, like the slick beat drops and stuttering stack of his melodies throughout. As critics and listeners alike, we love a spiritual moment that takes us from wherever we're listening to the clouds, and this is that. Sensational.—Kemet High

Lyrical Lemonade, Corbin, Lil Tracy & Black Kray, "Hello There"

View this video on YouTube
YouTube

Did you ever think you'd hear Corbin, Lil Tracy, and Black Kray on the same song together, interpolating Blink-182's "I Miss You"? Probably not. But Cole Bennett's whole goal for his first Lyrical Lemonade album is to bridge unexpected worlds in interesting ways, and he hit it out of the park with this one. Without an album like this, we’d probably never hear these artists together, but each of their styles blend in a beautiful way on “Hello There.” Compilation albums are tricky, but it seems Cole avoided the temptation to try and manufacture a bunch of paint-by-the-numbers hits, and instead brought together a selection of artists who he's a genuine fan of. If the rest of the album feels like this, it will have all paid off. —Eric Skelton

Rexx Life Raj f/ Kamaiyah“Burb3rry Coat”

View this video on YouTube
YouTube

Rexx Life Raj opens up his third installment of “California Poppy” by teaming up with fellow Bay Area native Kamaiyah for the first time. Cruising over bouncy 808’s and that classic Bay Area percussion, the duo flexes the spoils of loyalty and growth. “Pulled up in that Tessie but I’m way more proud of yours” Raj raps, proving his evolution from someone who used to be focused on gaining for himself, to a man who only wants to see his partner succeed with him. Shortly after, Kamiayah slides through with a catchy verse in which she swoons with the same desire to share her success. This is a song you can’t help but replay the second it ends. — Liam Allan

Blink-182, “ANTHEM PART 3”

View this video on YouTube
YouTube

There’s no better way for Blink-182’s iconic trio to kickoff their first project together in 11 years (One More Time…) than with the nostalgia-fueled “Anthem Part 3.” The song serves as a fitting preview to what’s ahead while paying homage to their younger selves. With a reenergized take on their signature punk-rock sound, Mark, Tom, and Travis promise “a new high, a new ride,” and the sweaty reminder that 3 is better than 2. —Kyle Garb

Best New MusicSamphaRick RossMeek MillElmieneTinkBlink 182Rexx Life RajCity Girls

Latest in Music