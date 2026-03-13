Since we were first introduced to Teyana Taylor on MTV’s My Super Sweet Sixteen back in 2007, she’s been serious about her style. How else would you explain asking for a ‘80s-inspired chopper bike and rare Nike Dunks from Atmos for your birthday as a teenager?

From her beginnings draped in the flyest pieces from Bape and Billionaire Boys Club to her more recent custom gowns from luxury designers like Thom Browne that have shut down every carpet she has stepped on this awards season, Taylor has cemented herself as one of the best-dressed celebrities of the millennium.

Her personal style has also opened doors for plenty of official partnerships over the years. The latest is the “Concrete Rose” Air Jordan 3, which is accompanied by a full apparel collection.

In celebration of Taylor’s new Complex cover, Air Jordan collab, and what will hopefully be a “Best Supporting Actress” win at the 2026 Oscars this weekend, we took a look at Teyana Taylor’s Best Style Moments.