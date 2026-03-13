Since we were first introduced to Teyana Taylor on MTV’s My Super Sweet Sixteen back in 2007, she’s been serious about her style. How else would you explain asking for a ‘80s-inspired chopper bike and rare Nike Dunks from Atmos for your birthday as a teenager?
From her beginnings draped in the flyest pieces from Bape and Billionaire Boys Club to her more recent custom gowns from luxury designers like Thom Browne that have shut down every carpet she has stepped on this awards season, Taylor has cemented herself as one of the best-dressed celebrities of the millennium.
Her personal style has also opened doors for plenty of official partnerships over the years. The latest is the “Concrete Rose” Air Jordan 3, which is accompanied by a full apparel collection.
In celebration of Taylor’s new Complex cover, Air Jordan collab, and what will hopefully be a “Best Supporting Actress” win at the 2026 Oscars this weekend, we took a look at Teyana Taylor’s Best Style Moments.
BBC ICECREAM Store Opening, 2007
Taylor has been getting fits off for two decades. When we were first introduced to her, BBC ICECREAM was her brand of choice. From the Running Dog denim to the pinup-inspired graphic T-shirt, this is 2000s streetwear to a tee. While we wouldn’t typically recommend rocking the same brand from head to toe, there are some exceptions to the rule. This is one of them.
R You On The List Tour, 2012
Like many stylish celebs in the 2010s, Taylor also could not escape the gravitational pull of the Givenchy Rottweiler T-shirt. She paired it with the leopard print camp cap to achieve peak 2010s Tumblr vibes.
MTV VMAs, 2017
Taylor has always made sure to show love to the trailblazers who came before her. For the 2017 MTV VMAs, she channeled Janet Jackson by recreating her look from the 1995 ceremony. This is the night that Taylor took home an award for her iconic workout routine in the “Fade” music video, so of course she made sure to show off her insane abs.
‘White Men Can’t Jump’ Premiere, 2023
Taylor’s style is incredibly versatile, but she’s always kept a heavy dose of streetwear in the mix. This look at the White Men Can’t Jump premiere is a great example of her taking a calculated risk that few people would be able to pull off. The full Supreme beekeeper suit from Spring/Summer 2023 paired with some Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1s instantly became one of her most memorable looks.
Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 "A Rose from Harlem" Shoot, 2023
A small number of individuals can say they’ve designed their own Air Jordan sneaker. Fewer can say they’ve done it more than once. Taylor is one of those few. Rocking your Jays with the matching apparel is typically a no no unless you’re a time traveler from 2005, but we can get behind the flex if you’re modeling them in a photoshoot for your own collaboration.
New York City, 2025
The Canadian Tuxedo is tough to pull off, but Taylor can. Not only can she easily rock denim on denim, she can level it up. Just look at all of the finer details like the Louis Vuitton x Timberland boots, giant gold buttons, tinted shades, and a classic Yankees fitted. By the way, this isn’t your typical Levi’s or Wrangler set. This is Schiaparelli Fall 2023.
Met Gala, 2025
Taylor’s Met Gala arrival has become a must-see every single year. Her best look ever came in 2025. With the help of legendary costume designer Ruth E. Carter, Taylor perfectly represented the night’s Black Dandyism theme with her pinstriped zoot suit and flowy burgundy cape. Not only is this Taylor’s best Met Gala ensemble, it’s one of the best Met Gala looks of all time.
CFDA Awards, 2025
Taylor has been locked in with Thom Browne for years. From runway shows to the Met Gala, the American designer has dressed Taylor in plenty of incredible ensembles. This is actually one of four different Thom Browne looks that she rotated between at the 2025 CFDA Awards.
“Thom Browne is one of my favorite souls,” said Taylor in a recent video posted by the designer’s namesake label. “His mind is really out of this world. He brings dreams to reality.”
Actor Awards, 2026
While Taylor tends to dress in more androngynous silhouettes in her day to day life, she’s never underdressed on the carpet. Throughout her awards season run for One Battle After Another, she’s consistently shown up in incredible gowns from designers like Burberry and Schiaparelli. The best thus far has been her look for the 2026 Actor Awards, a custom gown by Thom Browne that featured over 400,000 sequins and a sculpted trompe-l'oeil bodice that looked like it was painted on. This truly was a work of art.