Junya Watanabe

Junya Watanabe is a Japanese fashion designer who launched his own label under Comme des Garçons in 1992, working closely with founder Rei Kawakubo. He is known for pioneering innovative fabric technologies and deconstructed silhouettes, combining technical performance materials with avant-garde tailoring to reshape contemporary menswear and womenswear. Watanabe’s defining feature is his experimental fabric manipulation, often transforming utilitarian garments into conceptual statements. His collaborations with The North Face and Converse highlight his unique ability to fuse technical functionality with high-concept design, cultivating a loyal audience among avant-garde enthusiasts and fans of performance-driven fashion.

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