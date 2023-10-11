Best Style Releases This Week: Lacoste x Le Fleur*, Supreme x Fox Racing, Marni x Dingyun Zhang, and More

Oct 11, 2023
Lacoste, Stüssy

It's starting to get real chilly as we get deeper into fall. Chances are, you already copped a much needed hoodie or raincoat. If you still think your closet needs a refresh, consider some of these dope drops from some our favorite brands this week.

Tyler, the Creator's le FLEUR* line has released an elevated collection with Lacoste. Gallery Dept. has dropped exclusive apparel at Mr. Porter. Stüssy is dropping a cold-weather ready collaboration with Mountain Hardwear. And Supreme is dropping more fresh motorcycle apparel with Fox Racing.

Check out all these releases, and others from Thom Browne, SSENSE, and more, below.

Lacoste x le FLEUR*

Via Lacoste

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: Lacoste retail locations worldwide, lefleur.la, and lacoste.com
Price: $45-$895

Tyler, The Creator's le FLEUR* line is collaborating with Lacoste again on a unisex range of apparel that reworks pieces from the classic French brand. The new drop reimagines heritage sportswear with unique design details, customized finishings, and fresh colorways. Standouts from the collection include a knit polo shirt with pearlescent buttons, a cable-knit cardigan with contrasting stripes, and a twill jacquard set that includes a Harrington jacket with complementary pleated pants and skirts. Le FLEUR*'s signature touches are seen throughout the collection, appearing as subtle chain stitch branding on pieces like a rib-knit raglan polo shirt and an oversized varsity jacket decorated with retro embroideries. Of course, a classic Lacoste short-sleeve polo shirt is available and features custom le FLEUR* crocodiles. Co-branded appliqué T-shirts and collegiate-inspired socks round out the collection. 

Supreme x Fox Racing

Via Supreme

Release Date: Oct. 12
Where to Buy It: Supreme.com and Supreme stores
Price: TBD

Supreme will release another collaboration with Fox Racing. Motorcycle jackets, jerseys, pants, six-panel caps, balaclavas, and goggles will be available. Additionally, it's anticipated that Supreme will release apparel made in collaboration with the artist H.R. Giger and nostalgic items like puffy box logo keychains this week.

Marni x Dingyun Zhang

Marni x Dingyun Zhang
Marni

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: Marni.com and select Marni boutiques worldwide
Price: $2,600-$3,800

Marni has collaborated with Dingyun Zhang on down jackets for their Fall/Winter 2023 collection. The jackets boast silhouettes that are true to Zhang's tastes for exaggerated proportions. Four jackets are available and each one expands upon key looks presented in Marni's Fall/Winter 2023 collection by incorporating textures, primary colors, polka dots, and windowpane motifs. Standout designs are crafted out of Marni's signature mohair. 

Stüssy x Mountain Hardwear

Stüssy x Mountain Hardwear
Stüssy

Release Date: Oct. 13
Where to Buy It: Select Mountain Hardwear retailers, Stüssy chapter stores, and Stussy.com
Price: TBD

Stüssy has thrown its hat into the gorpcore game by collaborating with the California-based performance equipment company, Mountain Hardwear. The collection features co-branded outdoor gear that ranges from sleeping bags to puffer vests. Other standouts include fleece jackets and pants. Beanies, T-shirts, caps, and more will be available.

SSENSE

SSENSE

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: SSENSE.com
Price: $555


SSENSE is celebrating its 20th year in business with the launch of SSENSE XX, a series of exclusive projects and product drops that celebrates the brand's past, present, and future. The first SSENSE exclusive collaborations to drop this week come form ERL, Rick Owens, and 032c. ERL has released a special rendition of its "Venice" hoodie. On Thursday, Rick Owens will release a limited edition flag scarf. On Friday, a long-sleeve T-shirt will be released that's designed in collaboration with 032c.

Mr. Porter x Gallery Dept.

Gallery Dept.

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: MrPorter.com
Price: $250-$4,200

Mr. Porter has collaborated with Gallery Dept. on an exclusive 26-piece collection that celebrates the bespoke styles Gallery Dept. is known for. As usual, much of the collection is comprised of repurposed vintage garments. The collection also features iconic T-shirts from Gallery Dept.’s archive that are retouched with hand-splattered paint details. 

Timberland x Humberto Leon

Timberland

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: Timberland.com, Timberland stores and select specialty retailers worldwide
Price: $40-$350

Timberland is continuing to celebrate its 50th anniversary this year with another Future73 collaboration. This week, the beloved boot label has released a collaboration with Humberto Leon. The collection not only features Leon's re-creation of Timberland's iconic 6-inch Boot, which boasts an exaggerated rubber outsole and wrap, he has also designed an entirely new footwear silhouette for the brand that's dubbed the All-Gender 6-Inch Puff Shoe. It boasts a nylon ripstop upper and 400-grams of insulation. Leon also designed seven garments for the collection, which includes a black five-in-one hooded jacket that's fully waterproof but also boasts removable sleeves and a zip-off hem that lets the jacket turn into a cross-body bag. Another standout piece of apparel is a pair of convertible pants with zip-off legs and 3D pockets. The collection is rounded out by a rugby funnel neck sweatshirt, hoodies, and graphic T-shirts.

Veneda Carter

Banana Republic x Peter Do

Banana Republic

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: Bananarepublic.gap.com and select Banana Republic stores across the United States, Canada and Japan
Price: $100-$1,200

Banana Republic has launched an exclusive capsule collection in partnership with fashion designer Peter Do. The 28-piece collection features a range of versatile, high-quality, pieces that celebrate Do and Banana Republic's commitment to impeccable tailoring and craftsmanship. The collection references pieces from Banana Republic's archives in a neutral color palette. Transformational outerwear options include a detachable pleated trench, city coat and detachable utility trench. Other standouts within the collection include a leather utility shirt, tuxedo utility blazer, and tuxedo drill trousers. The collection also includes accessories like silk scarves and a leather belt bag.

Thom Browne

Phaidon

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: Phaidon.com
Price: $150

Thom Browne is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year and a special collectors book documenting the designer's journey is available for pre-order now. The Monograph, Thom Browne is the first book ever published about the brand and was created in close collaboration with his partner Andrew Bolton. Over 200 runway looks were curated for the book along with a chronological series of images shot by Johnny Dufort. Each book includes Thom Browne's iconic red, white, and blue ribbon attached to its spine and comes in a clamshell case. A limited number of signed copies are currently available for pre-order on Phaidon's web store. Browne will tour key cities for a series of VIP events and talks to promote the book. Archival displays will be displayed in notable retail displays around the world as well. Stay tuned for a 20th anniversary capsule collection from the brand.

