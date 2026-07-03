Martine Rose

Martine Rose is a British fashion designer who launched her eponymous menswear brand in 2007, recognized for reimagining classic tailoring with oversized proportions and unexpected fabric combinations. Her designs draw inspiration from British subcultures and vintage sportswear, blending streetwear influences with high fashion to challenge traditional menswear conventions. Her relevance in urban fashion comes from her ability to reinterpret cultural codes through distinctive silhouettes like exaggerated shoulders and layered fits that appeal to both fashion insiders and streetwear enthusiasts. Collaborations with Nike, Supreme, and Stussy have expanded her reach by integrating performance elements into her subversive aesthetic, making her brand a touchstone for contemporary menswear innovation.

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Nike x Martine Rose Shox MR4 Launch At Dover Street Market
Style

Martine Rose Drops SS26 Campaign With New Nike Shox MR4 Colors

The British-Jamaican designer's latest campaign features new Nike Shox MR4 colorways.

Joe Price36 days ago
Martine Rose in a black dress smiles, standing near colorful balloons, with a dark, artistic background.
Style

Martine Rose Fall/Winter 2026 Collection to Be Produced After All

Tomorrow Group CEO Stefano Martinetto said Friday that they “will be regularly producing” the collection.

Trace William Cowen126 days ago
Martine Rose with curly hair and a black shirt waves, smiling, wearing multiple gold bracelets, standing in front of a window.
Style

Martine Rose ‘Forced’ To Cancel Fall 2026 Collection Production: ‘This Is Incredibly Frustrating’

The designer called the move an effort to protect the brand's long-term future.

Alex Ocho135 days ago
A performer in a blue jacket stands center stage, surrounded by dancers in red, blue, and white outfits, bowing in a circular formation.
Style

Who Is Gloria to Kendrick Lamar?

Kendrick's Super Bowl 2025 jacket was emblazoned with the name "Gloria," also the title of a 'GNX' track.

Trace William Cowen521 days ago
A person wearing a yellow shirt and an LA cap, standing outdoors with a blurred background.
Music

Billie Eilish Rocks Jersey From Martine Rose A/W 2025 Collection During Grammys Performance

The singer matched the jersey with a Los Angeles Dodgers fitted cap and baggy jeans.

Mark Elibert530 days ago
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Complex Best Clothing Brands 2024
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The 10 Best Brands of 2024, Ranked

We took a bird’s-eye view on all that 2024 had to offer in fashion to gauge which brands deserve the most flowers.

Mike DeStefano577 days ago
A collage featuring a striped cardigan, brown belt, denim jacket, leather watch, green loafers, Byredo perfume, and denim jeans.
Style

7 Outfit Ideas for Every Thanksgiving Situation

Whether you’re hosting Friendsgiving, meeting your partner’s folks for the first time, or just there for the food, here are some fit options to keep you in line this Thanksgiving holiday.

Breeana Walker612 days ago
Air Max Craze
Sneakers

Martine Rose x Nike Air Max Releasing in 2025

The British designer is working on an upcoming Air Max.

Brendan Dunne640 days ago
sacai speiwak mark gonzales
Style

10 New Releases Worth Buying This Week: Martine Rose x Clarks, Sacai x Spiewak, and More

Noon Goons x Keen, J.Crew x Engineered Garments, Glen Luchford’s Cherry World, and more are featured in this week’s roundup.

Shinnie Park644 days ago
born x raised nil
Style

10 New Releases Worth Buying This Week: Supreme x Martine Rose, Luar x Amex, PDF Channel, and more

Complex-exclusive PDF Channel Sole Uranus slides, linen pants from Willy Chavarria’s most recent runway, and more are featured in this week’s roundup.

Shinnie Park672 days ago
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Person in oversized, sporty jacket with a high collar and black shades standing next to a table with gold and black balloons against a dark backdrop. Names unknown
Style

Martine Rose’s Fall/Winter 2024 Lineup: Get a Closer Look

Martine Rose is celebrating "the wonky, the unpolished, the authentic" in its latest collection.

Trace William Cowen723 days ago
Style

Martine Rose's Debut Clarks Collection Coming Up Roses Brings a Sense of ‘Color and Fun’

Clarks announced the British-Jamaican designer's appointment as its guest creative director in May 2023.

tara mahadevan878 days ago
Style

The Best Footwear From Paris Fashion Week Men's Fall/Winter 2024

From Louis Vuitton Timberlands to Junya Watanabe's New Balance loafers, here is some of the best footwear that made its debut during Paris Fashion Week Men's.

Mike DeStefano907 days ago

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