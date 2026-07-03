James Jebbia

James Jebbia emerged as a pivotal figure in streetwear culture during the 1990s as a co-owner of pivotal New York retailer Union, manager of Stussy's NYC flagship, and founder of Supreme. Launching the label from a modest downtown skate shop in 1994, he introduced a new model of streetwear retail defined by limited-edition product drops and bold collaborations, setting a blueprint that many brands still follow. Jebbia’s impact lies in his creation of a dedicated community that thrives on exclusivity and cultural resonance. Supreme’s collaborations with high-profile brands like Louis Vuitton and Nike are celebrated moments that transcend fashion, turning product releases into cultural events and solidifying the brand's status among collectors and trendsetters worldwide. While he keeps a low profile, Jebbia is one of the most important figures in streetwear history.

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