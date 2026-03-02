Asics’ latest collaboration is with New York City-based fashion label Thom Browne, and the duo is releasing a three-shoe Gel-Kayano 14 collection this month.

The first wave of releases for the collaborative Gel-Kayano 14 includes tonal grey and black colorways, which are launching today exclusively at Thombrowne.com and at Thom Browne stores for $450 each. The remaining white iteration will drop on March 23.