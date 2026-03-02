Asics’ latest collaboration is with New York City-based fashion label Thom Browne, and the duo is releasing a three-shoe Gel-Kayano 14 collection this month.
The first wave of releases for the collaborative Gel-Kayano 14 includes tonal grey and black colorways, which are launching today exclusively at Thombrowne.com and at Thom Browne stores for $450 each. The remaining white iteration will drop on March 23.
Thom Browne’s version of the classic Asics runner features a more premium construction than standard releases, featuring elevated mesh and suede materials on the upper. The standout element of this collab is Thom Browne’s signature navy, white, and red stripe on the heel, while Asics’ Gel-cushioned midsole sits below.
Readers will be able to cop the grey and black Thom Browne x Asics Gel-Kayano 14 colorways starting today at Thombrowne.com and at select retailers for $450. Grab a closer look at all three styles below.