Stefon Diggs

Stefon Diggs is an NFL wide receiver known for his precise route running and ability to make clutch plays. After being traded from the Minnesota Vikings to the Buffalo Bills in 2020, Diggs quickly became a central figure in Buffalo’s offense. He led the league in receptions that year and has earned multiple Pro Bowl selections. His quick cuts and reliable hands significantly influenced the Bills’ passing attack during his tenure. He was later traded to the Houston Texans in 2024 and subsequently signed with the New England Patriots in 2025.

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Latest Stories

Stefon Diggs' Assault Accuser Claims the Patriots Tried to 'Fly Him Out'
Sports

Stefon Diggs’ Accuser Says His Camp Arranged Trip Tied to Lawsuit

Court filings, text messages and competing accounts could make travel records a key issue in Stefon Diggs’ defamation case.

Bernadette Giacomazzo3 days ago
Stefon Diggs Says There's No Wide Receiver Better Than Him
Sports

Stefon Diggs Claims No NFL Team Has a Better No. 2 Receiver Than Him

Unsigned, 32, and still talking his talk: inside Stefon Diggs’ bold claim that no NFL team’s No. 2 wide receiver can touch his game or his resumé.

Bernadette Giacomazzo4 days ago
MISTR's National PrEP Day
Pop Culture

Cardi B Tells Fan to 'Cut' Speculation About Her Hypothetical 'Favorite Child'

The 'Am I the Drama?' rejected the notion that she has a favorite among her four children.

Jaelani Turner-Williams5 days ago
Stefon Diggs' Assault Accuser Settles Separate Suit with Brother Darez for $10M
Sports

Stefon Diggs' Accuser Settles $10M Lawsuit Involving Brother Darez Diggs

Court docs reveal a quiet settlement in the $10M lawsuit involving Stefon Diggs' brother as the sexual assault and defamation fight against the ex-Patriots WR continues.

Bernadette Giacomazzo5 days ago
Stefon Diggs' Accuser Has Turned Over 100 Pages of Texts
Sports

Stefon Diggs' Accuser Says He Turned Over 100 Pages of Text Messages

Influencer Christopher Griffith says the texts back his sexual assault claims as Diggs fights back in a high-stakes NFL defamation lawsuit.

Bernadette Giacomazzo8 days ago
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Las Vegas Raiders v New England Patriots
Sports

Stefon Diggs Cleared as NFL Finds Insufficient Evidence In Personal Conduct Review

The New England Patriots star was acquitted in May on felony strangulation and misdemeanor assault charges involving his personal chef.

Trey Alston34 days ago
NFL: MAY 04 Stefon Diggs Assault Trial
Sports

Judge Orders Stefon Diggs to Detail His Relationship With Sexual Assault Accuser

Diggs has to provide a fuller account of his relationship within 14 days or face sanctions.

Trey Alston38 days ago
Split image. Stefon Diggs in a black suit on the left and Cardi B in a red outfit performing on stage on the right.
Sports

Stefon Diggs Gets Asked if He and Cardi B Are Still Together After Tense Coffee Shop Incident

The NFL star is finally weighing in after a video showed Cardi B visibly upset during a tense moment outside of a Maryland café.

Alex Ocho44 days ago
Latest Stefon Diggs Trade Rumors Suggest a Chicago Bears Fit
Sports

Stefon Diggs Named a Chicago Bears Fit in Latest NFL Free Agency Speculation

Chicago needs veteran receiver help after the DJ Moore trade. Could Stefon Diggs be the right gamble for Caleb Williams?

Bernadette Giacomazzo45 days ago
Stefon Diggs looks on during a New England Patriots - Las Vegas Raiders game in September 2025.
Bets

Stefon Diggs Free Agency Rumors: The Latest

The latest info on the Chiefs, Commanders, Rams, Falcons and Patriots’ interest in the veteran wide receiver.

Matt Burke58 days ago
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Cam'ron, Ma$e, Stefon Diggs, and Cardi B sitting courtside at a basketball game, dressed in stylish outfits.
Music

Cam’ron and Mase Say Cardi B Proves Why They Don’t Date Women From New York

The Harlem duo used Cardi B and Stefon Diggs’ public dispute as a humorous example while discussing New York dating culture on 'It Is What It Is.'

Mark Elibert59 days ago
Split image. Left: Cardi B in a colorful wig and pink dress, smiling. Right: Stefon Diggs in a Patriots jersey with number 8.
Music

Cardi B Says She Was ‘Hungry’ During Outburst at Stefon Diggs: ‘Sometimes I Forget I’m a Celebrity'

A video showing the rapper and NFL star arguing outside of a Maryland coffee shop made the rounds on Wednesday.

Alex Ocho64 days ago
Split image: On the left, Cardi B in a snake-print dress with blonde hair. On the right, Stefon Diggs in a maroon shirt and white cap.
Music

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs Seen Arguing Outside Maryland Coffee Shop Amid Reconciliation Rumors

The rapper and the NFL star were filmed during an tense encounter following reports the two had worked through relationship issues.

Alex Ocho65 days ago
Stefon Diggs in a denim jacket and Cardi B with long black hair, smiling, sitting courtside at a basketball game, surrounded by a crowd.
Music

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs Reportedly Back Together, Source Says He 'Wants to Make It Work'

The couple, who share a son born in November 2025, had called it quits earlier this year.

Alex Ocho66 days ago
Stefon Diggs, in a gray suit and black tie, is walking outside with a woman in the background.
Sports

Stefon Diggs’ Former Chef Speaks Out, Claims He Allegedly Mistreated One of His Children’s Mothers

Jamila Adams shared an emotional video message after Diggs was found not guilty in his assault trial.

Mark Elibert66 days ago
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Cardi B and Stefon Diggs sitting in a crowd, smiling and clapping. Cardi B is in a black leather outfit, and Diggs is in a denim jacket.
Sports

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs Seen Together at Diggs Deep Foundation Mother’s Day Event

The rapper and the NFL star were spotted posing for photos together at the charity gathering.

Mark Elibert69 days ago
Stefon Diggs in a gray suit with cornrows and a serious expression stands outdoors.
Sports

Stefon Diggs Refuses to Share NFL Contract Details With Man Accusing Him of Sexual Assault

The NFL player's legal team has asked the judge in the case not to grant the man's request for information.

Joe Price70 days ago
MIAMI, FLORIDA - MAY 02: Cam’ron on the grid during the Sprint ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on May 02, 2026 in Miami, Florida. OS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 21: Stefon Diggs #8 of the Founders FFC celebrates during the Fanatics Flag Football Classic at BMO Stadium on March 21, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Sports

Cam'ron Congratulates Stefon Diggs on Not Guilty Verdict: 'City Boys Up 200'

The rapper and podcaster joked that Diggs' ex Cardi B would celebrate "Taco Tuesday" with him.

Jaelani Turner-Williams72 days ago

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