CeeDee Lamb

CeeDee Lamb is an NFL wide receiver for the Dallas Cowboys, drafted in 2020. He was born on April 8, 1999, in Opelousas, Louisiana. Renowned for his sharp route-running and ability to create separation, Lamb has become the Cowboys’ primary offensive threat, consistently delivering clutch catches in high-pressure moments. His combination of speed, agility, and football IQ distinguishes him as one of the league’s most dynamic young receivers. Fans return to Lamb’s profile not just for his on-field highlights but also for his active engagement with the Dallas community, including youth football initiatives and charity work. His collaborations with sports brands emphasize performance gear tailored for speed and agility, reflecting his playing style and appealing to athletes who prioritize quickness and precision. This connection deepens his influence beyond the field, resonating strongly with both Cowboys supporters and aspiring players.

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CeeDee Lamb #88 of the Dallas Cowboys
Sports

CeeDee Lamb Says He Spends $1.3 Million a Year Maintaining His Body and Health

The NFL wide receiver's health and fitness routine includes ice baths, red light therapy, and hyperbaric chambers.

Joshua Espinoza457 days ago
CeeDee Lamb in a Dallas Cowboys uniform, wearing jersey number 88, stands on the field with a focused expression.
Sports

CeeDee Lamb Responds to NFL Banning His ‘Nose Wipe’ Celebration: ‘I Have Plenty in Mind'

The league added he Cowboys star's "nose wipe" celebration to its list of prohibited actions.

Alex Ocho478 days ago
Trae Young
Sports

Trae Young Reacts to Viral Clip of His Ex Getting Phone Grabbed by Boyfriend CeeDee Lamb During NFL Draft

CeeDee Lamb and his girlfriend Crymson Rose went viral after a clip from the NFL Draft showed him snatching his phone out of her hands.

Joe Price2276 days ago

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