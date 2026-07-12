Cardi B Tells Fan to 'Cut' Speculation About Her Hypothetical 'Favorite Child'

Cardi B lacked patience for a fan that tried to pit the rapper’s four children against each other.

“I don’t have a favorite child ….cut that,” Cardi replied to the fan’s tweet.

The rapper has continuously been protective of her children and being a mother, and once defended herself against a podcaster who attacked Cardi’s decision to have a fourth child before finalizing her divorce from Offset.

"Some people might have opinions on my work, right?" Cardi said in a X Spaces session after the podcaster’s rant. "But one thing nobody can fuck with me or tell me is about my motherhood. That title? I’ll beat bitches up for that title. One thing I know I am is a great mother."

Cardi shut down another fallacy on social media last month, blasting a blogger for claiming that the rapper had one of her teeth knocked out by a man. “First of all, I don't give a fuck if I'm beefing with a n***a, if I hate a n***a—one thing I'm not going to do is go and lie on a motherfucker. A n***a never even laid a nail on me. I don't play that domestic violent bullshit,” Cardi said on X Spaces.