GET THE APP

STYLE

MUSIC

SNEAKERS

SPORTS

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Pop Culture

Cardi B Tells Fan to 'Cut' Speculation About Her Hypothetical 'Favorite Child'

The 'Am I the Drama?' rejected the notion that she has a favorite among her four children.

MISTR's National PrEP Day
Amy Sussman / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Cardi B lacked patience for a fan that tried to pit the rapper’s four children against each other.

On Sunday (July 12), the Grammy-winning rapper replied to a fan account on X who speculated that it was “so obvious who Cardi’s favorite child is.” Cardi is mother to daughter Kulture Kiari, 8, and son Wave Set, both with her ex-husband Offset, along with her youngest daughter, Blossom, who turns 2 in September. Last November, the Am I the Drama? artist welcomed a son, who she nicknamed "Baby Brim," with NFL wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

“I don’t have a favorite child ….cut that,” Cardi replied to the fan’s tweet.

The rapper has continuously been protective of her children and being a mother, and once defended herself against a podcaster who attacked Cardi’s decision to have a fourth child before finalizing her divorce from Offset.

"Some people might have opinions on my work, right?" Cardi said in a X Spaces session after the podcaster’s rant. "But one thing nobody can fuck with me or tell me is about my motherhood. That title? I’ll beat bitches up for that title. One thing I know I am is a great mother."

Cardi shut down another fallacy on social media last month, blasting a blogger for claiming that the rapper had one of her teeth knocked out by a man. “First of all, I don't give a fuck if I'm beefing with a n***a, if I hate a n***a—one thing I'm not going to do is go and lie on a motherfucker. A n***a never even laid a nail on me. I don't play that domestic violent bullshit,” Cardi said on X Spaces.

Related Stories

Cardi B
Music

Cardi B Says She Lost Three Endorsement Deals Last Year Over Online Beefs

While she hasn’t named anyone, Cardi was in a high-profile Internet beef with Nicki Minaj.

Trey Alston24 days ago
US rapper Cardi B arrives for the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, in New York, on May 4, 2026.
Style

Cardi B Bewilders Met Gala Spectators With Puffy Marc Jacobs Gown

The 'Am I the Drama?' artist wore a show-stopping gown to the fashion event.

Jaelani Turner-Williams84 days ago
Cardi B
Music

Cardi B Says Latinos Wouldn’t Be ‘Living Comfortably’ in the U.S. If Not for African Americans

Cardi B has consistently made sure to show love to her fans throughout her Little Miss Drama Tour.

tara mahadevan132 days ago

Trending

1
StyleHow to Buy: Ohana Hatake Full-Bloom "Rainbow" Collection
2
SneakersComplex Introduces the 5 for 5 Sneakers Quiz
3
BetsRoman Anthony Injury Update: When Will Red Sox Star Return?
4
SportsYankees Are Giving Away 18,000 George Costanza Calzone Bobbleheads
5
SneakersHow to Buy the 'Triple White' Pharrell x Adidas Virginia Adistar Jellyfish
6
SneakersHyperice x Nike Air Zoom Hyperslide: Everything You Need to Know

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App