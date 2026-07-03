Josh Allen

Josh Allen is the Buffalo Bills’ quarterback, selected seventh overall in the 2018 NFL Draft. Renowned for his strong arm and rare mobility, Allen redefined the Bills’ offense by integrating deep passing with dynamic rushing, elevating the team to regular playoff appearances. His leadership and ability to execute under pressure have made him the franchise’s cornerstone. Allen’s defining feature is his capacity to extend plays with his legs while maintaining accuracy downfield, forcing defenses to adapt uniquely to his style. Fans return for his game-winning drives and highlight-reel throws, fueling a passionate Buffalo fanbase and driving substantial merchandise sales. His success marks a shift in how young quarterbacks blend traditional pocket passing with athleticism in today’s NFL.

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen
Sports

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen Welcome First Child Together

Steinfeld revealed that she and Allen had a daughter.

tara mahadevan106 days ago
Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills looks on against the Denver Broncos during the national anthem during an AFC Divisional Playoff game at Empower Field at Mile High on January 17, 2026 in Denver, Colorado.
Sports

Josh Allen Seen on Crutches After Playing Through Broken Foot

The quarterback was reported to have played through a broken foot during the final stretch of the season and later underwent surgery after Buffalo’s playoff exit.

Cheryl Thompson168 days ago
Drake Maye stands for the national anthem before the Patriots-Dolphins game.
Sports

Top 15 NFL Quarterbacks in 2026 (Updated)

Drake Maye, Matthew Stafford, and Josh Allen top a list of the NFL’s best quarterbacks before the NFL playoffs begin.

Thomas Golianopoulos193 days ago
(L-R) Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld.
Sports

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen Expecting First Child Together

The couple announced the news with an Instagram reel of Steinfeld baring her baby bump in the snow.

Jaelani Turner-Williams216 days ago
Aaron Judge tosses his bat after hitting a home run against the Toronto Blue Jays.
Sports

Top 10 MVP Robberies

Aaron Judge just won American League MVP. Did he deserve it?

Thomas Golianopoulos245 days ago
Advertisement
Man using a massage gun on his arm in a gym, wearing a gray sleeveless shirt and cap. Gym equipment is visible in the background.
Sports

Therabody Takes It To The Next Level Tapping Josh Allen As Performance Advisor

The Buffalo Bills QB is Therabody's first-ever performance advisor, bringing his talent, skill, and savvy to the wellness organization.

Complex Staff312 days ago
Josh Allen in a white SoFi uniform with number 17, sitting with a helmet beside him, against a blue background.
Sports

Josh Allen Isn’t Settling for MVP — He Wants a Lombardi

He’s gone from overlooked recruit to NFL MVP. Now Allen has one goal left: delivering Buffalo its first Super Bowl.

Brighid Tully316 days ago
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 06: Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld pose for a photo on the red carpet the 14th Annual NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre on February 06, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Sports

Josh Allen Says He Cried at the End of Hailee Steinfeld’s ‘Sinners’: ‘My Wife Absolutely Kills It'

The NFL quarterback says watching the film was a "pretty cool experience."

Jaelani Turner-Williams316 days ago
Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens leaps into the air to score a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills.
Sports

The Biggest 2025 NFL Playoff Storylines

The 2025 NFL playoffs are here, and the stakes have never been higher. From Kansas City’s historic three-peat bid to underdog upsets, here are the narratives shaping the road to Super Bowl LIX.

Aaron C. Mansfield556 days ago
Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen shaking hands on a football field, surrounded by photographers and fans in a stadium.
Sports

The Top 10 Quarterbacks In The NFL Right Now, Ranked

Who are the top 10 QBs in the NFL right now? With just about a month left in the regular season, these are our rankings.

Brighid Tully576 days ago
Advertisement
Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld walking hand in hand at night. The man wears a patterned sweater, and the woman wears a gray coat.
Sports

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld Are Engaged

The Buffalo Bills QB confirmed their relationship this July.

tara mahadevan594 days ago
Sports

Josh Allen on the Bills, Jets, & Giants: 'Are There 3 Teams In New York?'

We talked to the new <i>Madden 24</i> cover star Josh Allen to discuss Aaron Rodgers joining the division, the battle for NY football, Deandre Hopkins &amp; more.

Kameron Hay1136 days ago
bills pass interference.
Sports

People Think Bills Got Screwed After Questionable Pass Interference Calls Lead to OT Loss Against Bucs

While Bills cornerback Levi Wallace was flagged for pass interference, Bucs cornerback Carlton Davis III appeared to get away with one himself.

Brenton Blanchet1677 days ago
Josh Allen Bills Chargers 2020
Sports

Predicting Who Will Win Every NFL Super Wild Card Weekend Game

NFL Super Wild Card Weekend is here and the Complex Sports team is picking every game, from Bills-Colts to Browns-Steelers.

Zach Frydenlund2015 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App