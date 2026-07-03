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Jerry Rice Chases After Heckler at Lake Tahoe Golf Tournament
The NFL legend wasn't about to let a spectator's sarcastic comments go unanswered.
Seattle Seahawks Sign Brenden Rice, Son of NFL Legend Jerry Rice
20 years ago, the Seattle Seahawks signed Jerry Rice to wrap up his career.
NFL Legend Jerry Rice Wipes Out Nearly $700K in Student Lunch Debt
The former San Francisco 49er and his wife teamed up to eliminate the debt, prompting others to pledge to follow suit.
Jerry Rice Misses The Old School
The GOAT talks Top 5 receivers past and present, Tom Brady and his beloved San Francisco 49ers.
Jerry Rice Threatens Reporters Who Asked Him Questions About the Kansas City Chiefs: 'I Will F*ck You Up'
Rice is a Niners legend and the team has lost to the Chiefs in the Super Bowl two times in 5 years.
Randy Moss Says He's the Best Wide Receiver of All Time, Even Over Jerry Rice
Fans have been debating for years who the better wide receiver is between Moss and Rice.
Antonio Brown Posts Image Wearing 49ers Jersey With Jerry Rice
Antonio Brown fuels reports that he wants to play for the San Francisco 49ers by posting a photoshopped image of him in the team's jersey next to Jerry Rice.
Jerry Rice Says Antonio Brown Wants to Play for 49ers 'Really Badly'
According to Jerry Rice, Antonio Brown is down to play for the 49ers.
Eric Dickerson Speaks on 'Miscommunication' With Jerry Rice and Kurt Warner Over Hall of Fame Boycott
Hall of Fame Board Chairman Eric Dickerson offered more details on the threat of a boycott, including how much Hall of Famers should make in salary each year, and issues with Jerry Rice and Kurt Warner.
NFL Fans Aren't as Convinced as Jerry Rice That He'd Still Be an 'Explosive' Receiver Today
Jerry Rice is one of the greatest wide receivers—if not the G.O.A.T.—in NFL history. Rice retired in 2005, but the San Francisco 49ers legend still thinks he could play in the league and "beat up on some defenses."
Randy Moss Breaks Down in Tears Discussing His NFL Hall of Fame Induction
Randy Moss gets choked up being next to his hero Jerry Rice.
Jerry Rice Makes Untimely Cash Me Ousside Reference and Gets Roasted for It
Jerry Rice is pretty damn late to the "Cash me ousside" party.
Jerry Rice Apologizes for Responding to Colin Kaepernick Controversy With All Lives Matter Tweet
Jerry Rice has apologized for sending out an All Lives Matter tweet in late August in response to the Colin Kaepernick controversy.
Jerry Rice Stirs Up Social Media by Responding to Colin Kaepernick Controversy With All Lives Matter Tweet
Jerry Rice stirred up everyone on social media on Monday night by responding to the Colin Kaepernick controversy with an All Lives Matter tweet.
Jerry Rice Kept His Annual Lap Dance Tradition Going Over the Weekend
Jerry Rice gave a lucky lady a lap dance over the weekend in what has become an annual tradition.
Jerry Rice Goes Undercover As Lyft Driver, Somehow Goes Completely Unrecognized
In San Francisco, no less.