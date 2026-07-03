Jerry Rice

Jerry Rice is a former NFL wide receiver best known for his time with the San Francisco 49ers after being drafted in 1985. He was born on October 13, 1962, in Starkville, Mississippi. Over a 20-year career that also included the Oakland Raiders, Seattle Seahawks, and a brief stint with the Denver Broncos, Rice set NFL records for most career receptions, receiving yards, and touchdown catches, solidifying his status as the all-time leader in those categories. Rice’s defining feature was his unmatched precision in route running combined with relentless preparation, which allowed him to excel in high-pressure playoff games, including three Super Bowl victories. His work ethic and consistency set a new benchmark for wide receivers, influencing how coaches evaluate route discipline and durability in elite NFL talent.

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Jerry Rice.
Sports

Jerry Rice Chases After Heckler at Lake Tahoe Golf Tournament

The NFL legend wasn't about to let a spectator's sarcastic comments go unanswered.

Will Lavin1 day ago
Seattle Seahawks Signs Brenden Rice, Son of NFL Legend Jerry Rice
Sports

Seattle Seahawks Sign Brenden Rice, Son of NFL Legend Jerry Rice

20 years ago, the Seattle Seahawks signed Jerry Rice to wrap up his career.

Bernadette Giacomazzo235 days ago
NFL Legend Jerry Rice Wipes Out Nearly $700K in Student Lunch Debt
Sports

NFL Legend Jerry Rice Wipes Out Nearly $700K in Student Lunch Debt

The former San Francisco 49er and his wife teamed up to eliminate the debt, prompting others to pledge to follow suit.

Bernadette Giacomazzo241 days ago
Jerry Rice
Sports

Jerry Rice Misses The Old School

The GOAT talks Top 5 receivers past and present, Tom Brady and his beloved San Francisco 49ers.

Ben Felderstein674 days ago
Jerry Rice wearing a suit and gold chain, stands in an outdoor stadium setting
Sports

Jerry Rice Threatens Reporters Who Asked Him Questions About the Kansas City Chiefs: 'I Will F*ck You Up'

Rice is a Niners legend and the team has lost to the Chiefs in the Super Bowl two times in 5 years.

Mark Elibert734 days ago
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Sports

Randy Moss Says He's the Best Wide Receiver of All Time, Even Over Jerry Rice

Fans have been debating for years who the better wide receiver is between Moss and Rice.

Mark Elibert937 days ago
Antonio Brown
Sports

Antonio Brown Posts Image Wearing 49ers Jersey With Jerry Rice

Antonio Brown fuels reports that he wants to play for the San Francisco 49ers by posting a photoshopped image of him in the team's jersey next to Jerry Rice.

Mike DeStefano2730 days ago
Antonio Brown
Sports

Jerry Rice Says Antonio Brown Wants to Play for 49ers 'Really Badly'

According to Jerry Rice, Antonio Brown is down to play for the 49ers.

Xavier Hamilton2741 days ago
Eric Dickerson
Sports

Eric Dickerson Speaks on 'Miscommunication' With Jerry Rice and Kurt Warner Over Hall of Fame Boycott

Hall of Fame Board Chairman Eric Dickerson offered more details on the threat of a boycott, including how much Hall of Famers should make in salary each year, and issues with Jerry Rice and Kurt Warner.

countcenci2858 days ago
Kyle Terada
Sports

NFL Fans Aren't as Convinced as Jerry Rice That He'd Still Be an 'Explosive' Receiver Today

Jerry Rice is one of the greatest wide receivers—if not the G.O.A.T.—in NFL history. Rice retired in 2005, but the San Francisco 49ers legend still thinks he could play in the league and "beat up on some defenses."

Aaron C. Mansfield2943 days ago
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randy moss
Sports

Randy Moss Breaks Down in Tears Discussing His NFL Hall of Fame Induction

Randy Moss gets choked up being next to his hero Jerry Rice.

jasmineg203085 days ago
Jerry Rice at a 2016 Pro Bowl practice.
Sports

Jerry Rice Makes Untimely Cash Me Ousside Reference and Gets Roasted for It

Jerry Rice is pretty damn late to the "Cash me ousside" party.

Gavin Evans3425 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

Jerry Rice Apologizes for Responding to Colin Kaepernick Controversy With All Lives Matter Tweet

Jerry Rice has apologized for sending out an All Lives Matter tweet in late August in response to the Colin Kaepernick controversy.

Chris Yuscavage3572 days ago
Jerry Rice comments on the Colin Kaepernick controversy.
Sports

Jerry Rice Stirs Up Social Media by Responding to Colin Kaepernick Controversy With All Lives Matter Tweet

Jerry Rice stirred up everyone on social media on Monday night by responding to the Colin Kaepernick controversy with an All Lives Matter tweet.

Chris Yuscavage3609 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

Jerry Rice Kept His Annual Lap Dance Tradition Going Over the Weekend

Jerry Rice gave a lucky lady a lap dance over the weekend in what has become an annual tradition.

Jose Martinez3644 days ago
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