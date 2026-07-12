Stefon Diggs' Accuser Settles $10M Lawsuit Involving Brother Darez Diggs

The legal battle surrounding Stefon Diggs has taken another turn after Christopher Griffith, the man accusing the former New England Patriots wide receiver of sexual assault, reached a settlement in a separate civil lawsuit against Diggs' brother, Darez Diggs. According to newly filed court documents obtained by TMZ, Griffith agreed to dismiss his $10 million lawsuit against Darez Diggs and a Los Angeles apartment complex. The filing does not disclose the terms of the settlement, and neither side has publicly commented on the resolution. The agreement pertains only to the lawsuit involving Darez, while Griffith's separate litigation against Stefon Diggs remains pending.

The settled case centered on allegations that Griffith was assaulted on May 29, 2023, by Darez Diggs and several others outside his apartment building. Griffith also alleged that more than $100,000 worth of his property was taken during the incident. Darez Diggs previously denied the allegations, and court records show he and his brother responded by filing counterclaims for defamation. The settlement arrives shortly after another development in the ongoing dispute. Griffith told the court he had turned over more than 100 pages of communications—including iMessage and Instagram conversations—that he says support his claims against Stefon Diggs. The production came after Diggs argued Griffith had failed to provide Instagram messages during discovery. Griffith responded that Diggs already had access to the conversations and had now produced the requested materials as part of the litigation. The underlying lawsuit between Griffith and Stefon Diggs began after Diggs sued Griffith for defamation in 2025, accusing him of fabricating allegations that the NFL star drugged and sexually assaulted him during a gathering at Diggs' Rockville, Maryland, home in May 2023.