Stefon Diggs' Accuser Says He Turned Over 100 Pages of Text Messages

According to newly filed court documents obtained by TMZ , Christopher Griffith says he has turned over more than 100 pages of communications between himself and Diggs, including conversations exchanged through iMessage and Instagram. The filing comes after Diggs argued Griffith had not produced Instagram messages during discovery.

The legal battle between Stefon Diggs and the man accusing him of sexual assault has entered a new phase, with the accuser telling the court he has produced more than 100 pages of messages that he says support his claims. The filing marks the latest development in a case that has grown from a defamation dispute into a broader legal fight involving competing allegations from both sides .

Griffith's response contends that Diggs already possesses those messages. Diggs has maintained that he can no longer access the conversation because Griffith blocked him on Instagram, prompting his legal team to ask the court to order Griffith to provide the records. Griffith's latest filing argues that he has now produced the requested communications, which he says include exchanges across multiple platforms.

The dispute stems from a lawsuit Diggs filed in October 2025, accusing Griffith of defamation after the influencer publicly alleged that the NFL wide receiver drugged and sexually assaulted him during a gathering at Diggs' Rockville, Maryland, home in May 2023.

Diggs has consistently denied those allegations, calling them false and alleging they were made to generate online attention. In his complaint, Diggs sought damages and attorneys' fees, arguing the accusations harmed his reputation and relationships with business partners.

Griffith has since countersued, alleging he was "drugged and sexually assaulted" by Diggs and maintaining that his claims are truthful. Diggs has denied any wrongdoing. The courts have not ruled on the merits of either side's allegations.

The case has unfolded alongside other legal challenges involving Diggs. Earlier this year, he was named in a separate civil lawsuit filed by a former associate who alleged defamation and claims related to an alleged assault following a dispute over a stolen Ferrari. Diggs has not publicly addressed those allegations, and they also remain unresolved.