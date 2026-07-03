Stanley Cup

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Tomas Hertl of the Las Vegas Golden Knights celebrates the game winning goal in Game 5 of the NHL Western Conference semifinals.
Bets

NHL Playoffs Odds: Thursday Night Betting Preview

The Canadiens will take on the Sabres in Buffalo, and the Golden Knights will face the Ducks in Anaheim.

Matt Burke64 days ago
Nathan MacKinnon lifts the Stanley Cup after the Colorado Avalanche won in 2022.
Bets

2026 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs Preview

Who will lift the Stanley Cup? Colorado, Carolina, and Tampa Bay are among the favorites.

Matt Burke90 days ago
Matthew Tkachuk #19 of the Florida Panthers celebrates with the Stanley Cup after defeating the Edmonton Oilers in Game Six of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena on June 17, 2025 in Sunrise, Florida.
Sports

How the Florida Panthers Celebrated Their Stanley Cup Win

From Maple & Ash to E11EVEN, the champs partied hard.

Maggie Ekberg391 days ago
Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) walk off the field after the trophy ceremony following the Chiefs 32-29 victory over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Pop Culture

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Enjoy PDA-Filled Night Out at Stanley Cup

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce looked cozy during a rare night out in public on June 12 in Sunrise, Florida.

Helen Storms398 days ago
Drake, Future the Prince, Jorja Smith, and Norman Powell sit courtside at a basketball game, watching intently
Sports

Drake Loses $500,000 Bet on Edmonton Oilers as Florida Panthers Win Stanley Cup

The Boy could've gotten over $1 million if the Oilers won.

Jaelani Turner-Williams751 days ago
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Life

Stanley Addresses Concerns of Lead in Viral Cups, Calls Exposure 'Rare'

A Stanley spokesperson stated that the cups' "sealing material includes some lead," but isn't exposed to owners unless the cup experiences damage.

Jaelani Turner-Williams901 days ago
Music

Travis Scott's Bass At Montreal Concert Was So Heavy It Damaged A Stanley Cup

The damaged Cup was apparently a first for the home of the Montreal Canadiens.

Erik Leijon913 days ago
Sports

Watch Miami Reporter Samantha Rivera Stiff-Arm Rowdy Fan on Live TV

Rivera later addressed the incident on social media.

tara mahadevan1136 days ago
Approved BIA_SKATE photo
Music

Bia Flipped Her Song "Skate" for the 2021 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Ahead of the start of the 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs this Saturday, the NHL has teamed up with rapper Bia to creatively reimagine her song “Skate.”

Joe Price1886 days ago
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Norris Cole of the New Orleans Pelicans shows off his Championship Ring
Sports

Authorities Seize Over $11 Million Worth of Fake Championship and Team Rings

The rings were replicas from the NFL, MLB, and NBA.

Xavier Hamilton2641 days ago
Nashville Predators gather for Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals.
Sports

Angry Predators Fan Rips NBC Analyst With NSFW Rant During Live Stanley Cup Broadcast

An angry Predators fan was caught going on a NSFW rant about NBC analyst Mike Milbury during a live Stanley Cup broadcast on Sunday night.

Chris Yuscavage3321 days ago

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