Stanley Addresses Concerns of Lead in Viral Cups, Calls Exposure 'Rare'

The company is now responding to these accusations, clarifying that there is indeed lead present within the base of some of the brand's products, but that it is allegedly not a threat to customers. According to Stanley's manufacturer Pacific Market International, lead is used as part of the tumbler’s vacuum insulation and covered by a stainless steel layer, which prevents lead exposure.

“Our manufacturing process currently employs the use of an industry standard pellet to seal the vacuum insulation at the base of our products; the sealing material includes some lead,” a Stanley spokesperson said in a statement, per CNN. “Once sealed, this area is covered with a durable stainless steel layer, making it inaccessible to consumers.”

“Rest assured that no lead is present on the surface of any Stanley product that comes into contact with the consumer nor the contents of the product,” the statement continued.

This contradicts the results of some TikTok users, who tested the surface of their cups using an at-home lead testing kit.

In addition, a spokesperson for Stanley told NBC News that accessibility to lead in the cups was possible but "rare." Despite the claim that the lead is no risk to customers, the company is now looking for "alternative materials" to use in light of the controversy.

“Our engineering and supply chain teams are making progress on innovative, alternative materials for use in the sealing process," the company shared.

Regardless of the controversy, it's doubtful that Stanley will lose much support. Enthusiasts have gone to extreme lengths over the products, from attempting to steal them to fighting over them in stores.