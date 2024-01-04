Why Is Everyone Losing It Over Stanley Cups? The Hype Explained

One reason why the cups are so collectible is because of artificial scarcity. Stanley President Terence Reilly told MSNBC that Stanley did “want a little bit of scarcity” to maintain the hype around Quenchers. “We really continue to increase the number of units available each time we drop, because we see the trend and the waiting lists that are growing,” he told MSNBC. “But there’s only so many seats in the stadium, and when the seats are sold out, they’re sold out.” In an interview with The Guardian that sought to explain the phenomenon behind collecting Stanleys, Reilly also told the paper that Stanley originally released Quenchers in only five colors but now releases limited-edition colors monthly to embrace collectors.

Rachel Makar, a senior merchandising director at StockX, sees the collecting frenzy around Stanley Cups as another example of a trend creating supply and demand that’s also growing with a scarcity model.

“This is yet another example of a product that fits that bill for the current culture consumer. The broader cultural shift toward an obsession with hydration also doesn’t hurt—the hashtag #WaterTok has 975 million views on TikTok, and just last week The New York Times predicted premium hydration will be a major trend in 2024,” says Makar. “What we’re seeing play out on the platform is a bit of a perfect storm of the scarcity-fueled hype, the right brand partners, and a moment in time where hydration is top-of-mind.”

While it’s impossible to ascertain why anyone collects anything, only time will tell how many Stanley Cup collectors will be around once the hype dries up. But who knows, maybe we’ll see Stanley Quenchers released by Kith or Supreme in the near future.