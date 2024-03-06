Oakland A's Proposed Las Vegas Ballpark Design Gets Roasted With Sydney Opera House Comparisons

The Athletics have unveiled rendered images of their new proposed ballpark set to be built for their move to Las Vegas, and people are having a field day on social media—namely with how similar it looks to a very popular building on the other side of the world.

On Tuesday, Mick Akers of the Las Vegas Review-Journal shared the images of what the stadium could look like. Akers reported the 33,000-seat stadium will have a tiered seating system to allow full views from any spot in the park, a fixed roof with five overlapping layers, a league record 18,000-square-foot jumbotron, and the world's largest cable-net glass window behind the outfield with the Vegas Strip in the backdrop.