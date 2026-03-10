Music

Kanye West to Perform at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles: What to Know

Here's how you can get tickets to see Ye for his first L.A. headlining concert in years.

Kanye West in a dark jacket stands against a smoky background.
Image via Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

The artist formerly known as Kanye West is returning to Los Angeles for a live performance at SoFi Stadium.

This one-night-only concert will take place on April 3, 2026. It marks Ye’s first live show in the city since 2021 and his first overall performance since his Mexico City shows in January.

Here’s what you need to know.

When and where is Kanye West performing in Los Angeles?

Ye will perform at SoFi Stadium on April 3, 2026. This will be his first Los Angeles concert since 2021, when he appeared alongside Drake at the Free Larry Hoover benefit concert, which was livestreamed.

How to get tickets to Kanye West’s SoFi Stadium show in Los Angeles

Tickets for Kanye West’s Los Angeles show go on sale to the general public at Ticketmaster on Wednesday, March 11, at 10:00 am P.T.

The artist presale starts earlier on Tuesday, March 10, at 10:00 am P.T. and ends the following morning at 9:45 am P.T.

A few lucky pre-registrants who sign up on Yelosangeles.com and pre-save Ye's upcoming album BULLY will be selected to receive free tickets.

What can audiences expect from the performance?

The show will follow the release of Ye's 12th studio album, BULLY, which is scheduled to be released on March 20, 2026, after multiple delays.

Fans attending the concert may get a first listen to new tracks alongside his past hits.

What has Kanye West been up to recently?

In January 2026, Ye took out a full-page ad in the Wall Street Journal apologizing for antisemitic and racist remarks he had made in recent years. That same month, he returned to Mexico City for two shows at La Plaza México, marking his first performances there in nearly 20 years.

Ye’s upcoming Los Angeles show comes two years after he and Ty Dolla Sign headlined the opening night of Rolling Loud California in Inglewood in March 2024, which was more like a Vultures 1 listening party than a live performance.

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