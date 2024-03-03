LA Clippers Intuit Dome Broken Into by Two Teens Who Posted Video of Incident

The TikTok, which doesn’t make an effort to conceal their faces, was captioned “Sneaking into Clippers stadium,” and included hashtags for the Clippers, the Lakers, and even LeBron James.

Inglewood Mayor James E. Butts said the young men were eventually identified.

"We know who the young men are. We have identified them and their parents, and they will be talked to probably tomorrow or the next day,” said Mayor Butts, per ABC 7 Los Angeles.

He continued, "It will be very clear to these young men—and to people who are TikTok followers—that you have a moment of TikTok greatness followed by a little bit of misery. And so we don't play around with these things."

"When you have construction sites, they're nuisances and they attract kids and they attract people who wants to steal tools," Butts added. "The fact of the matter is, that's what happens when you build a major project."

"The site security is conducted by private security agencies and, in this case, what's going to happen is [we're going to] increase the off-construction hour security, they're going to bump that up," Butts told Fox 11 Los Angeles.

Inglewood Police said they are investigating the incident but there were no signs of vandalism, per the Post. It’s not clear if the teens were charged with any crimes yet. However, trespassing is a misdemeanor in California, which comes with a fine of $1000 and up to 6 months in county jail.