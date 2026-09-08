Sarah Vincent
Latest Stories
Reba McEntire Shares Touching Instagram Tribute to Stepson Brandon Blackstock
The country star took to Instagram to share a loving tribute to her late stepson, Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock.
Taylor Swift Announces New Album 'The Life of a Showgirl' With Travis Kelce's Help
The pop star went on her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s podcast ‘New Heights’ to announce the arrival of her newest album, ‘The Life of a Showgirl.’
Chris Hemsworth's Abs Send Fans Into Frenzy on Birthday Tribute Post
Liam Hemsworth shared a sweet birthday tribute to his older brother, Chris, and fans can’t contain themselves over his abs.
Kansas City Chiefs Heiress Gracie Hunt Welcomes Back Fans in Fiery Red Miniskirt
The heiress stunned in a bold two-piece outfit for the first Kansas City Chiefs’ preseason game.
Cassie Breaks Her Silence on Postpartum Life With 1 Very Real Meme
The singer posted a raw, relatable moment just weeks after testifying against ex Diddy.
Armie Hammer Jokes About 'Roofie-ing People' After Assault and Cannibalism Allegations
On a recent episode of 'Armie HammerTime,' the actor reflected on his time smoking copious amounts of marijuana and joked about ‘roofie-ing people.'
Bianca Censori Looks Completely Different in These Pre-Kanye West Photos
New photos from a 2021 modeling shoot show Kanye West’s wife, Bianca Censori, looking completely unrecognizable.
Ghislaine Maxwell Joins 'RHOSLC' Star Jen Shah in Minimum-Security Texas Prison
Ghislaine Maxwell has been moved to a minimum-security prison camp in Texas that houses a few familiar names.
Jason Momoa’s Girlfriend Adria Arjona Shares Loving Birthday Tribute on Instagram
Jason Momoa looks happy as can be in a loving birthday tribute from his girlfriend, Adria Arjona.
Dave Franco Drinks Alison Brie's Sweat-Soaked Towel in Bizarre Video
A new viral video shows Dave Franco and Alison Brie continuing to shock fans amid the release of their new horror film, 'Together.'
Did Tom Brady Just Subtly Shade Gisele Bündchen? Fans Think So
Fans picked up on what they believe was a subtle jab at Gisele Bündchen in the football icon’s latest newsletter.
How Much Private Land Does Oprah Own? Road Controversy Sparks Bigger Discussion
Claims that Oprah Winfrey closed her private road to residents amid the tsunami warning lead fans to wonder exactly how much land the star owns.
Guardians Pitcher Emmanuel Clase Placed on Leave Amid MLB Betting Investigation
The Cleveland Guardians pitcher has been placed on paid leave in connection with an MLB investigation into sports betting.
LaMelo Ball Trolls the Internet With ‘Hot Chee Toes’ Foot Tattoo
LaMelo Ball’s tattoo artist admits his new ‘Hot Chee Toes’ ink that left fans in disbelief was all a hoax.
JaNa and Kenny From ‘Love Island USA’ Season 6 Have Broken Up
These fan favorites from season 6 of 'Love Island USA' looked like they’d last forever, but love off the island isn’t so sweet.
Idaho Victim’s Sister Slams Bryan Kohberger in Courtroom Statement
Alivea Goncalves, sister of murdered University of Idaho student, had a lot to say to Bryan Kohberger, and the internet is backing her 100 percent.
Food Network Chef Anne Burrell's Death Ruled Suicide, Medical Examiner Confirms
Food Network star Anne Burrell died by suicide, the NYC Office of Chief Medical Examiner confirms.
Doctor Charged in Matthew Perry's Death Officially Pleads Guilty
Dr. Salvador Plasencia pleaded guilty to four counts of distribution of ketamine that lead to Matthew Perry’s untimely death.