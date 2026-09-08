Sarah Vincent

Joined July 2025 | 39 posts
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TV Producer Narvel Blackstock, singers Reba McEntire, Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock attend Muhammad Ali's Celebrity Fight Night XXI at the JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa on March 28, 2015 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Reba McEntire Shares Touching Instagram Tribute to Stepson Brandon Blackstock

The country star took to Instagram to share a loving tribute to her late stepson, Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock.

Sarah Vincent401 days ago
Taylor Swift attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Taylor Swift Announces New Album 'The Life of a Showgirl' With Travis Kelce's Help

The pop star went on her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s podcast ‘New Heights’ to announce the arrival of her newest album, ‘The Life of a Showgirl.’

Sarah Vincent401 days ago
Chris Hemsworth attends CinemaCon 2025 – Amazon MGM Studios Invites you to an Exclusive Presentation of its Upcoming Slate at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, the official convention of Cinema United, on April 2, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Chris Hemsworth's Abs Send Fans Into Frenzy on Birthday Tribute Post

Liam Hemsworth shared a sweet birthday tribute to his older brother, Chris, and fans can’t contain themselves over his abs.

Sarah Vincent402 days ago
Gracie Hunt at Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl Party at The Sugar Mill on February 08, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Kansas City Chiefs Heiress Gracie Hunt Welcomes Back Fans in Fiery Red Miniskirt

The heiress stunned in a bold two-piece outfit for the first Kansas City Chiefs’ preseason game.

Sarah Vincent402 days ago
Cassie Ventura attends The 147th Preakness hosted by 1/ST at Pimlico Race Track on May 21, 2022 in Baltimore City

Cassie Breaks Her Silence on Postpartum Life With 1 Very Real Meme

The singer posted a raw, relatable moment just weeks after testifying against ex Diddy.

Sarah Vincent406 days ago
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In this image released on November 15, Armie Hammer attends the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and on broadcast on Sunday, November 15, 2020.

Armie Hammer Jokes About 'Roofie-ing People' After Assault and Cannibalism Allegations

On a recent episode of 'Armie HammerTime,' the actor reflected on his time smoking copious amounts of marijuana and joked about ‘roofie-ing people.'

Sarah Vincent406 days ago
Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the Marni fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 on February 23, 2024 in Milan, Italy.

Bianca Censori Looks Completely Different in These Pre-Kanye West Photos

New photos from a 2021 modeling shoot show Kanye West’s wife, Bianca Censori, looking completely unrecognizable.

Sarah Vincent408 days ago
Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell attend de Grisogono Sponsors The 2005 Wall Street Concert Series Benefitting Wall Street Rising, with a Performance by Rod Stewart at Cipriani Wall Street on March 15, 2005 in New York City.

Ghislaine Maxwell Joins 'RHOSLC' Star Jen Shah in Minimum-Security Texas Prison

Ghislaine Maxwell has been moved to a minimum-security prison camp in Texas that houses a few familiar names.

Sarah Vincent412 days ago
US actress Adria Arjona and US actor Jason Momoa arrive for the screening of the film "Splitsville" at the 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 19, 2025.

Jason Momoa’s Girlfriend Adria Arjona Shares Loving Birthday Tribute on Instagram

Jason Momoa looks happy as can be in a loving birthday tribute from his girlfriend, Adria Arjona.

Sarah Vincent412 days ago
Dave Franco and Alison Brie visit Radio Andy with host Andy Cohen at SiriusXM Studios on July 28, 2025 in New York City.

Dave Franco Drinks Alison Brie's Sweat-Soaked Towel in Bizarre Video

A new viral video shows Dave Franco and Alison Brie continuing to shock fans amid the release of their new horror film, 'Together.'

Sarah Vincent413 days ago
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Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen attend the UCLA IoES honors Barbra Streisand and Gisele Bündchen at the 2019 Hollywood for Science Gala on February 21, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.

Did Tom Brady Just Subtly Shade Gisele Bündchen? Fans Think So

Fans picked up on what they believe was a subtle jab at Gisele Bündchen in the football icon’s latest newsletter.

Sarah Vincent414 days ago
Oprah Winfrey at the Brunello Cucinelli Dinner at Chateau Marmont on December 5, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

How Much Private Land Does Oprah Own? Road Controversy Sparks Bigger Discussion

Claims that Oprah Winfrey closed her private road to residents amid the tsunami warning lead fans to wonder exactly how much land the star owns.

Sarah Vincent414 days ago
​​Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Emmanuel Clase (48) delivers a pitch to the plate during the ninth inning of the Major League Baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and Cleveland Guardians on July 23, 2025, at Progressive Field in Cleveland, OH.

Guardians Pitcher Emmanuel Clase Placed on Leave Amid MLB Betting Investigation

The Cleveland Guardians pitcher has been placed on paid leave in connection with an MLB investigation into sports betting.

Sarah Vincent416 days ago
LaMelo Ball #1 of the Charlotte Hornets looks on during the second half of a basketball game against the Orlando Magic at Spectrum Center on March 25, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

LaMelo Ball Trolls the Internet With ‘Hot Chee Toes’ Foot Tattoo

LaMelo Ball’s tattoo artist admits his new ‘Hot Chee Toes’ ink that left fans in disbelief was all a hoax.

Sarah Vincent416 days ago
"You're So Last Summer" Episode 101 -- Pictured: (l-r) JaNa Craig, Kenny Rodriguez

JaNa and Kenny From ‘Love Island USA’ Season 6 Have Broken Up

These fan favorites from season 6 of 'Love Island USA' looked like they’d last forever, but love off the island isn’t so sweet.

Sarah Vincent417 days ago
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Bryan Kohberger appears at the Ada County Courthouse for his sentencing hearing on July 23, 2025 in Boise, Idaho.

Idaho Victim’s Sister Slams Bryan Kohberger in Courtroom Statement

Alivea Goncalves, sister of murdered University of Idaho student, had a lot to say to Bryan Kohberger, and the internet is backing her 100 percent.

Sarah Vincent420 days ago
Chef Anne Burrell poses during the Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One - Dinner with Anne Burrell and Marc Murphy part of the Bank of America Dinner Series at Chefs Club on October 10, 2019 in New York City.

Food Network Chef Anne Burrell's Death Ruled Suicide, Medical Examiner Confirms

Food Network star Anne Burrell died by suicide, the NYC Office of Chief Medical Examiner confirms.

Sarah Vincent420 days ago
Actor Matthew Perry appears on "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" at the NBC Studios on April 8, 2004 in Burbank, California.

Doctor Charged in Matthew Perry's Death Officially Pleads Guilty

Dr. Salvador Plasencia pleaded guilty to four counts of distribution of ketamine that lead to Matthew Perry’s untimely death.

Sarah Vincent420 days ago

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