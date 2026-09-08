Abby Tegnelia

Joined May 2025 | 15 posts
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Latest Stories

Taylor Swift on stage in London in 2024

Kane Brown Pokes Fun at Taylor Swift After Epic Surprise Duet

It’s hard to say no to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, but Kane Brown was ready with a clever quip about it.

Abby Tegnelia449 days ago
Sophie Cunningham and Caitlin Clark

Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham Step Out in Twinning Game Day Looks

Despite their usual style differences, the Indiana Fever teammates were in lockstep with their game day looks before facing the Seattle Storm.

Abby Tegnelia449 days ago
Imrul Hassan with his Season 9 castmates

Controversial Imrul Hassan Reveals His Future ‘Summer House’ Plans

Ladies' man ‘Summer House’ newcomer Imrul Hassan — nicknamed ‘orgy beast’ — takes to social media to announce his plans.

Abby Tegnelia456 days ago
Demi Lovato in L.A. in 2017

'Wifey' Demi Lovato Hits The Beach in Tiny Bikini With New Husband

First comes love, then comes the honeymoon — and she’s sharing it all in a swoon-worthy photo dump.

Abby Tegnelia457 days ago
Madonna at the 2025 Met Gala

Madonna, 66, Celebrates Pride Month With Sexy Photoshoot

The pop music icon takes to social media to celebrate Pride Month with a dramatic share that’s a huge departure from her usual look.

Abby Tegnelia458 days ago
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Justin Bieber in NYC

Justin Bieber Faces Off with Paparazzi on Video: “I’m a Real Man”

Justin Bieber tells the paparazzi that his boundaries start “today” in latest showdown caught on video.

Abby Tegnelia461 days ago
Heidi Klum at Cannes Film Festival

Heidi Klum Shares Rare Photo With 18-Year-Old Son

Two of Heidi Klum’s kids are up-and-coming models, but their more private sibling couldn’t hide from the limelight on his high school graduation day.

Abby Tegnelia461 days ago
Tyler, The Creator and Pharrell Williams

Tyler, the Creator’s Rare Louis Vuitton Bag Spotted at U.S. Open

When Tyler, the Creator and Pharrell Williams joined forces for a Louis Vuitton collab, the mint mini became a cult-status collector’s piece — and one just made a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it appearance.

Abby Tegnelia461 days ago
Mariah Carey accepting an award in 2025

Mariah Carey Drives Fans Wild with Glam Music Video Tease on Eve of Drop

On the eve of her new 'Type Dangerous' music video drop, Mimi drives fans wild with a glam social media tease that hints she’s not yet finished with it.

Abby Tegnelia462 days ago
Vanessa Bryant in L.A. in 2023

Vanessa Bryant Makes First Public Appearance Since Squashing Pregnancy Rumors

The Bryant family turned heads courtside at the Liberty game — Vanessa’s first public outing since addressing pregnancy speculation.

Abby Tegnelia462 days ago
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Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders perform during Netflix Summer Break on May 30, 2024 in L.A.

Cowboys Cheerleaders Turn Heads in Bold Summer Fits Ahead of Netflix Premiere

The iconic squad is serving bold summer looks ahead of their Netflix return.

Abby Tegnelia463 days ago
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attend the US Open in NYC on September 8, 2024.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Spark Marriage Rumors After Eagle-Eyed Fans Notice Small Detail

A tiny detail in a social media post has eagle-eyed fans of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce asking if the power couple have already said 'I do.'

Abby Tegnelia464 days ago
Coco Gauff celebrates winning against Aryna Sabalenka during the Women’s Singles Final match on French Open at Roland Garros on June 07, 2025 in Paris.

Coco Gauff Says Feeling 'Down' After Trump Reelection Led to Historic French Open Win

She's the first American French Open winner since Serena Williams a decade ago.

Abby Tegnelia464 days ago
Livvy Dunne

Influencer Livvy Dunne Enjoys 'East Coast Summer' in Tiny Plaid Shorts

Livvy Dunne kicks off ‘East Coast Summer’ in tiny plaid shorts — with boyfriend Paul Skenes by her side.

Abby Tegnelia464 days ago
Céline Dion attends the "I Am: Celine Dion" New York special screening at Alice Tully Hall on June 17, 2024 in New York City.

Celine Dion Makes Rare Public Appearance Amid Harrowing Health Diagnosis

The iconic songstress stole the show in front of an A-list crowd during an emotional moment caught on video.

Abby Tegnelia465 days ago
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