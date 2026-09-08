Abby Tegnelia
Latest Stories
Kane Brown Pokes Fun at Taylor Swift After Epic Surprise Duet
It’s hard to say no to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, but Kane Brown was ready with a clever quip about it.
Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham Step Out in Twinning Game Day Looks
Despite their usual style differences, the Indiana Fever teammates were in lockstep with their game day looks before facing the Seattle Storm.
Controversial Imrul Hassan Reveals His Future ‘Summer House’ Plans
Ladies' man ‘Summer House’ newcomer Imrul Hassan — nicknamed ‘orgy beast’ — takes to social media to announce his plans.
'Wifey' Demi Lovato Hits The Beach in Tiny Bikini With New Husband
First comes love, then comes the honeymoon — and she’s sharing it all in a swoon-worthy photo dump.
Madonna, 66, Celebrates Pride Month With Sexy Photoshoot
The pop music icon takes to social media to celebrate Pride Month with a dramatic share that’s a huge departure from her usual look.
Justin Bieber Faces Off with Paparazzi on Video: “I’m a Real Man”
Justin Bieber tells the paparazzi that his boundaries start “today” in latest showdown caught on video.
Heidi Klum Shares Rare Photo With 18-Year-Old Son
Two of Heidi Klum’s kids are up-and-coming models, but their more private sibling couldn’t hide from the limelight on his high school graduation day.
Tyler, the Creator’s Rare Louis Vuitton Bag Spotted at U.S. Open
When Tyler, the Creator and Pharrell Williams joined forces for a Louis Vuitton collab, the mint mini became a cult-status collector’s piece — and one just made a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it appearance.
Mariah Carey Drives Fans Wild with Glam Music Video Tease on Eve of Drop
On the eve of her new 'Type Dangerous' music video drop, Mimi drives fans wild with a glam social media tease that hints she’s not yet finished with it.
Vanessa Bryant Makes First Public Appearance Since Squashing Pregnancy Rumors
The Bryant family turned heads courtside at the Liberty game — Vanessa’s first public outing since addressing pregnancy speculation.
Cowboys Cheerleaders Turn Heads in Bold Summer Fits Ahead of Netflix Premiere
The iconic squad is serving bold summer looks ahead of their Netflix return.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Spark Marriage Rumors After Eagle-Eyed Fans Notice Small Detail
A tiny detail in a social media post has eagle-eyed fans of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce asking if the power couple have already said 'I do.'
Coco Gauff Says Feeling 'Down' After Trump Reelection Led to Historic French Open Win
She's the first American French Open winner since Serena Williams a decade ago.
Influencer Livvy Dunne Enjoys 'East Coast Summer' in Tiny Plaid Shorts
Livvy Dunne kicks off ‘East Coast Summer’ in tiny plaid shorts — with boyfriend Paul Skenes by her side.
Celine Dion Makes Rare Public Appearance Amid Harrowing Health Diagnosis
The iconic songstress stole the show in front of an A-list crowd during an emotional moment caught on video.