Sophie Turner

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Sophie Turner attends the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 30, 2025 in Paris.
Pop Culture

‘Tomb Raider’ Series Pauses Filming After Sophie Turner Injury

The ‘Game of Thrones’ star sustained a minor injury, prompting a temporary pause in production.

Holly Riordan109 days ago
Close up of Joe Jonas
Pop Culture

Joe Jonas Seen Locking Lips With Tatiana Gabriela in Miami

Joe Jonas’ new relationship with Tatiana Gabriela draws attention as both he and Sophie Turner quietly move on and focus on their families and careers

Simone Torn114 days ago
Kit Harrington and Sophie Turner
Pop Culture

'GoT' Co-Stars Kit Harington and Sophie Turner Gag After Kissing Scene for New Horror Film

It’s safe to say that the two, who played brother and sister in 'Game of Thrones,' had a hard time portraying lovers in their new film 'The Dreadful.'

Andrew White148 days ago
Sophie Turner Reboots Angelina Jolie Classic 'Tomb Raider'
Pop Culture

Sophie Turner Appears as Lara Croft in First Look at ‘Tomb Raider’ Series

Sophie Turner steps into the Lara Croft role for Prime Video’s new ‘Tomb Raider’ series, following Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander.

Bernadette Giacomazzo183 days ago
Whoopi Goldberg, Sophie Turner
Pop Culture

Whoopi Goldberg, Sophie Turner, Toni Collette, and More Slam AI Actress Tilly Norwood

Emily Blunt also called AI-generated actors, "terrifying."

tara mahadevan289 days ago
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Sophie Turner attends the "Game Of Thrones" season 8 premiere on April 3, 2019 in New York City.
Pop Culture

'Game of Thrones' Star Defends Controversial Sexual Assault Scene

The actor believes that backlash led to important conversations surrounding the topic.

Lucille Barilla326 days ago
Sophie Turner
Pop Culture

Sophie Turner Recalls Causing a Celebrity Couple To Break Up: ‘I Didnt Realize I Held This Power’

The actress couldn't reveal the couple's identity, saying she'd get in "trouble."

tara mahadevan336 days ago
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner were seen together in New York.
Pop Culture

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Spotted Together in NYC Following Blowout Divorce

The former couple was seen together in New York last weekend on good terms.

Connor McCrory388 days ago
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner pose together at an event. Joe wears a dark suit, and Sophie wears a sparkling black dress.
Pop Culture

Sophie Turner Calls Joe Jonas Divorce 'Incredibly Sad,' Says They Had 'Beautiful Relationship'

Turner and Jonas, who married in 2019, share two children together.

Trace William Cowen624 days ago
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner
Pop Culture

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Have Reportedly Finalized Their Divorce

The news comes more than a year after the filing.

Trey Alston674 days ago
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Pop Culture

Sophie Turner Seen Kissing New Boyfriend in London Amid Joe Jonas Divorce

Her new boyfriend is British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson.

Joe Price951 days ago
Pop Culture

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Are Getting Divorced (UPDATE)

The couple got married in 2019 and have two children.

Mark Elibert1048 days ago
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attend the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards
Pop Culture

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Act Out a Classic Kardashians Moment, Khloé Reacts

In a new clip the duo shared on TikTok, Joe and Sophie recreated a classic 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' scene where Kim and Khloé discuss jet lag.

Brenton Blanchet1635 days ago
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner together.
Pop Culture

Watch Sophie Turner Get a Vicious Joke off About Joe Jonas' Purity Ring

Joe Jonas' wife, Sophie Turner, took some hilarious jabs at her husband during Netflix's 'Jonas Brother Family Roast' special, joking about his purity ring.

Jordan Rose1696 days ago
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JoSoph
Pop Culture

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Welcome Baby Girl

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, who got married in Las Vegas last year, have welcomed a baby girl into the world. 

Joe Price2181 days ago
sophie rona
Pop Culture

Sophie Turner Slams Evangeline Lilly's Attitude Toward Social Distancing

Earlier this week, Vanessa Hudgens was also blasted for comments she made about the impact of coronavirus.

tara mahadevan2308 days ago

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